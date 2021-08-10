Napa’s Oxbow RiverStage concerts to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

On July 30, producers of the BottleRock festival — which will take place Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo and has attracted as many as 120,000 people in recent years — also imposed a verification requirement on this year’s spectators.

Napa County reports 25 more people test positive for COVID-19 The increase follows a report of 58 new local infections over the weekend, and six straight weeks of rising caseloads, according to the county.

“We looked at it closely and decided we would err on side of safety and be conservative,” said Tesler, who added organizer began moving toward the verification requirement last week after observing the rapid spread of COVID-19’s Delta strain. “We didn’t do this by mandate; we decided this was the right thing to do. We want to keep our patrons as safe as possible at all times.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We would have liked to give more notice, but we are very quickly changing due to the rapidly evolving COVID landscape,” he said.

City permits will allow a maximum of 5,700 spectators at each RiverStage concert in the Oxbow Commons, the linear park that doubles as a wintertime flood-relief channel for the Napa River.