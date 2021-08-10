 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa’s Oxbow RiverStage concerts to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests
alert top story
Live Performance

Napa’s Oxbow RiverStage concerts to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

{{featured_button_text}}
Steve Miller Band at Oxbow RiverStage

The Steve Miller Band performed a concert at Napa's Oxbow RiverStage music series in 2019. Organizers Blue Note Napa and Another Planet Entertainment have announced a requirement that spectators at this year's series, which opens Saturday, verify they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for the virus within 48 hours of a performance.

 Mitchell Glotzer photo

When live music returns to downtown Napa’s Oxbow Commons this weekend, fans will have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus — or of a recent test confirming they are COVID-free.

Amid a mounting swell in COVID-19 infections with the spread of a more virulent Delta variant, the organizers of the Oxbow RiverStage concert series will require ticket buyers to verify being fully vaccinated against the virus before entering the concert venue, according to Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, producer of the music series that began in 2019. Spectators must have received their final dose of a vaccine at least two weeks in advance.

Alternatively, spectators can submit proof of testing negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of a performance.

Tesler confirmed the stricter admission policy Tuesday morning, ahead of the RiverStage’s opening concert Saturday by the groups Trampled by Turtles and Mt. Joy. This year’s series, the 2020 edition of which was postponed due to the pandemic, will feature more than a dozen performances by the likes of Billy Idol, Van Morrison, Jackson Browne, and Wilco and is scheduled to continue through Oct. 15.

The verification requirement goes a step further than California’s guidance for concerts and other mass gatherings, which recommends that spectators confirm their vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test if more than 10,000 people will be at an outdoor event.

On July 30, producers of the BottleRock festival — which will take place Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo and has attracted as many as 120,000 people in recent years — also imposed a verification requirement on this year’s spectators.

“We looked at it closely and decided we would err on side of safety and be conservative,” said Tesler, who added organizer began moving toward the verification requirement last week after observing the rapid spread of COVID-19’s Delta strain. “We didn’t do this by mandate; we decided this was the right thing to do. We want to keep our patrons as safe as possible at all times.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We would have liked to give more notice, but we are very quickly changing due to the rapidly evolving COVID landscape,” he said.

City permits will allow a maximum of 5,700 spectators at each RiverStage concert in the Oxbow Commons, the linear park that doubles as a wintertime flood-relief channel for the Napa River.

According to Tesler, organizers Blue Note Napa and Another Planet Entertainment LLC are using the electronic CLEAR health pass platform, which allows people to access vaccination information in a smartphone app to be admitted to a concert as quickly as possible. Otherwise, fans can present cards verifying vaccine doses or recent negative COVID-19 tests, or photographs of those cards stored on a phone.

Organizers will recommend, but not require, that RiverStage guests wear face masks at the Commons, according to Tesler.

In the Napa Valley, a roll-out of live music performances planned to start this summer after nearly 18 months of pandemic-forced dormancy is facing a new challenge from rising infection counts, which have gone up in the county for six consecutive weeks. Napa County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Thursday, up 11% from the previous week, along with 25 more infections Tuesday afternoon. Thirteen people are hospitalized locally with the virus, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.

Earlier, Blue Note Napa and organizers of Napa Porchfest said the RiverStage venue may host a one-day version of the community music crawl, which normally draws over 10,000 people to houses in the Old Town neighborhood. The free concert, tentatively set for Sept. 26, could feature electronic ticketing to limit audience size, the city parks department has said.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Allred: NYS trooper says Cuomo made right decision

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

National

Fake vaccine cards worry college officials

  • Updated

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the mandatory requirement has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News