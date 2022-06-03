Napa’s Planned Parenthood to relocate, expand

For at least 34 years, Napa’s Planned Parenthood clinic has offered reproductive health care and sex education for both women and men.

This fall, the nonprofit will leave its longtime Jefferson Street location and reopen at a much larger health center, also in Napa.

The new center will double the number of exam rooms and offer more privacy for patients, said Gilda Gonzales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.

In anticipation of the move, the current center at 1735 Jefferson St. (owned by Planned Parenthood) is for sale for an unlisted price.

According to Planned Parenthood documents, a recent capital campaign raised the funds to expand the Napa center and purchase the new office building. It will be located on Trancas Street, near Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

“We are very excited to have a site that allows us to expand and increase our impact in the Napa Valley,” said Gonzales. “That means we will be able to provide more services and meet the patient demand in the valley.”

As Gonzales explained, “the footprint is quite compact at Jefferson Street.” According to a real estate brochure, the building is 1,519 square feet. “There are major limitations to growth,” she said.

And the nonprofit needs the space. For the most recent fiscal year (which ended June 30, 2021) the Napa Planned Parenthood health center recorded 3,240 patients and administered 5,190 visits, said Gonzales.

Even taking in to account how the COVID-19 pandemic likely impacted that number, the demand remains, she said.

“With expanded space, we could potentially double those numbers,” said Gonzales. That means the health center has “to have more opportunity for more patients to come through our doors.”

The CEO noted that those who seek care at Planned Parenthood are primarily essential workers “and people who come to us with state funded programs (such as) Medi-Cal,” or other forms of assistance.

According to its website, the Napa health center services include “medication” abortion, birth control, HIV services, men's health care, morning-after pill (emergency contraception), pregnancy testing and services, STD testing, treatment and vaccines, transgender hormone therapy, and women's health care.

Offering such care “is absolutely critical for the valley, for our region and for our state,” said Gonzales.

“We are always looking for an opportunity to expand services if there is clear patient demand,” she noted. “Napa has definitely been on our radar for a while.”

At the same time, such an expansion also aligns with an upcoming Supreme Court ruling that may overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision “that we know could have a significant impact on demand for services throughout California,” Gonzales said.

The Napa expansion can be compared to the opening of a new flagship Planned Parenthood health center on Bush Street in San Francisco. “We were bursting at the seams,” at their previous location on Valencia Street in the city, the CEO said. “That new Bush location doubles our capacity inside.”

Another issue the Napa health center currently faces is “very aggressive and regular demonstration by anti-Planned Parenthood individuals,” outside of the clinic. “So this shift to a new location is not only significant in addressing growth opportunities,” but also creating “a health care experience that everyone deserves,”— respectful, dignified and free of harassment, she said.

According to a Planned Parenthood Investment Second Century Campaign brochure, the Napa and San Francisco are the two health centers with “the most aggressive protestors.”

Gonzales said the Trancas Street property has been purchased and the nonprofit plans to remodel the space.

However, “because we want the renovations to proceed smoothly, we are not going to be sharing the address publicly until we start referring patients there,” she said.

In the meantime, nothing is changing at the Jefferson Street Planned Parenthood. “We are staying in our health center for the next handful of months,” Gonzales noted. When the time comes to move, “we are hoping to minimize any disruption.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

