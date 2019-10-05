When Suscol Intertribal Council held its first public pow-wow 26 years ago, there were few such local gatherings, said Executive Director Charlie Toledo.
There’s now so many pow-wows, she said, that it’s hard to find a weekend where regional dancers and drummers are all able to attend. Still, the Council made it work Saturday as indigenous people from across the region gathered in Napa’s Skyline Wilderness Park to meet, practice traditions, honor ancestors and share their culture with non-natives.
The uptick in indigenous events “shows the resilience and success of the native people,” Toledo said.
Native people are still strong, proud and part of the community, said emcee Tom Phillips of the Kiowa and Muscogee tribes.
Pow-wow guests had a chance to see the handiwork of roughly a dozen indigenous vendors. Visitors lined up for a taste of frybread, a contemporary Native American dish made of deep-fried dough.
The grounds were blessed Friday night and at sunrise on Saturday, Toledo said. The ceremony opened with a grounds blessing and gourd dancers followed, shaking instruments made of gourds.
Dancers would normally encircle a fire, but since Napa County was to be under a red flag warning on Saturday evening, Toledo said the Council opted to place in the center unlit bay leaves arranged in a ceremonial pattern.
The ceremonial circle where dancers danced Saturday “is our church,” Toledo said. The sky is the roof, the earth is the floor and the fire is the heart of their prayer.
Suscol Intertribal Council’s pow-wows have been held at the Yountville Veterans Home of California in recent years, but she said the event had to be moved elsewhere this year. The Skyline Park venue allows songs to echo through the valley and across the mountaintops, Toledo said.
Though much has changed since Europeans came to the continent, Toledo said, pow-wows are reminiscent of older times.
The Napa Valley, situated near a river, was a central place for native people, Toledo said. Meeting people from other lands was common, as indigenous people throughout the world sailed and traded. Pow-wows still serve as a place where people from different tribes can meet.
Onlookers gathered under trees and around a circle, watching as dancers in ornate outfits twirled and stomped to the beat of the drum. Chants and drum beats could be heard from far away.
The drum is “the heartbeat of us, as a nation, of a people,” said MaDonna Feather-Cruz, who is Sioux and Pomo.
You have free articles remaining.
Pow-wows are a way of sustaining her culture, one that settlers once tried to eliminate, she said. It’s important to let others in and show them traditions.
Educating the next generation about traditions of years past was important for vendor Jade Little Eagle of Medicine Wheel Studio, who is Apache and Asian. Technology and social media has taught children to expect instant gratification, but she fears they’ve lost touch with the earth.
Staying in touch with indigenous traditions and culture is key to understanding that “our blood is all the same color,” she said.
For Juan Martinez, an indigenous leader from Jalisco, Mexico, who attended the pow-wow, practicing tradition means keeping the language, food and other cultural cornerstones alive.
“It will help us to teach the rest of the world who we are, who we were and that we are still here,” he said.
Jonathan Lucero of San Rafael, who is Apache, said he loves pow-wows and tries to visit regional events. Lucero, originally from New Mexico, said pow-wows were more common where he grew up.
That’s changed in recent years, as technology as helped native people connect, he said. Lucero said he enjoys recognizing people from other events.
“When I hear the drum beats and the music, it puts me right back in a special place,” he said.
Lucero said he’s attended the Suscol Intertribal Council’s pow-wow for several years.
As for the new venue, “we’re very good at adapting,” he said. “They put us on reservations, and we still adapted.”
As the afternoon wore on, dancers invited the audience in to “share a simple friendship dance.”
Dancers and guests stood in a circle, smiled, held hands, and stomped together to the beat of the drum.
To learn more about the Suscol Intertribal Council, go to suscolcouncil.org or visit their Napa office at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215. Appointments can be made by calling 707-256-3561 or emailing suscol@suscol.net.