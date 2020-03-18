Napa's Queen of the Valley cancels elective surgeries, installs screening tents, restricts visitors

As noted by Napa County Public Health, testing is limited at this time in Napa County. Napa County Public Health and other healthcare systems are working to establish a centralized specimen collection site. Individual healthcare providers will need to order tests for their patients, and if the patient meets criteria for testing, Napa County Public Health will contact them for an appointment, said the Queen.

The screening tents are meant for pre-entry screening on symptomatic patients, one at a time. The tents will also provide information to asymptomatic patients who don’t require emergency medical care.

Visitors to the medical center and its offices also being restricted.

“No visitors will be allowed” in any St. Joseph facilities “unless they meet certain criteria,” said a hospital statement.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, breastfeeding moms of the neonatal intensive care unit patients and patients receiving end-of-life care.

Additionally, patients being seen in an outpatient clinic or setting may be accompanied by no more than one adult support person.

Lastly, the hospital memo also expressed appreciation towards its workers and medical providers.