Holding a small device that looks like something from “Star Trek,” Queen of the Valley Medical Center nurse Alice Fernandez aimed the instrument over a colleague’s wrist.
Almost like magic, a road map of veins was instantly projected onto her wrist. The veins, highlighted in a dark color, stood out clearly, illustrating where an IV could be started.
In October, the Queen bought six AccuVein viewers and caregivers began using the “vein visualization technology” to illuminate patients’ veins when starting an intravenous therapy line.
“This helps us find veins in almost every patient,” said Fernandez.
“Instead of spending 30 minutes at the bedside” with a patient with hard-to-find veins, when using the vein finder device “you’ll spend five minutes,” said Fernandez. “It really is easy."
The vein finder instrument uses harmless near-infrared light to clearly project the anatomy of the veins and valves onto the surface of the skin.
According to the manufacturer, AccuVein, the device increases the likelihood of a successful first-stick by 92 percent.
For patients, it means fewer ‘pokes’ and therefore, less pain. According to AccuVein, pain experienced by patients is reduced by 39 percent.
“Sometimes it’s difficult” to find a vein to start an IV, said Isaac Slaughter III, an RN and nurse manager at the Queen.
“Nobody like stabbing people with a needle” due to a hard-to-find vein, he said.
According to Koreen Olson, RN, director of adult services at the Queen, this technology reduces anxiety and discomfort, especially for patients being treated for kidney failure and cancer whose veins may be more withered, or individuals whose veins are difficult to locate.
Even though most patients avoid watching the start of an IV, when the vein viewer is used, “There is definitely a ‘wow’ factor for both our caregivers and our patients,” said Olson.
“Caregivers can find the patient’s vein much faster, even in the most challenging situations," she said.
The vein viewing systems can be used on patients of all ages, skin and body types.
The hand-held, non-contact systems are being used on several units throughout the hospital, including in all inpatient units such as the acute rehab center, as well as in the outpatient surgery and procedures center, the operating room, labor and delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Similar vein viewing technology from another manufacturer is already being used in the emergency department and oncology infusion center.
In addition, because these vein viewing systems have such a high success rate, caregivers at the Queen are less likely to have to “escalate” care by calling in a special team to insert a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) line, which has a higher risk of bloodstream infection, said the news release.
The hospital is currently only using the vein viewing systems for more complex situations like starting an intravenous therapy (IV) line prior to drawing blood from patients in the hospital.
“At this time, we are not using for outpatient blood draws, which tend to be more straightforward,” said Queen spokesperson Christina Harris.
The retail price of the device, including training, is $5,500 each, but prices for health care group purchasers may vary.
“It’s definitely worth the investment,” said Fernandez.