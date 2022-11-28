Napa’s Queen of the Valley to host first Christmas tree lighting since 2019

Another Napa celebration is returning to a public, in-person experience – the annual Christmas tree lighting at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The hospital on Monday announced it will invite spectators to its holiday ceremony Dec. 6, its first public and outdoor tree lighting since 2019. The celebration was one of numerous events to be put on hold starting in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered shelter-at-home orders and lengthy restrictions on mass gatherings.