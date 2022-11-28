 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa’s Queen of the Valley to host first Christmas tree lighting since 2019

  • Updated
  • 0
Queen of the Valley Christmas Tree Lighting

A crowd gathered at the base of Queen of the Valley Medical Center's Christmas tree after its public lighting in 2013.

 Register file photo

Another Napa celebration is returning to a public, in-person experience – the annual Christmas tree lighting at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The hospital on Monday announced it will invite spectators to its holiday ceremony Dec. 6, its first public and outdoor tree lighting since 2019. The celebration was one of numerous events to be put on hold starting in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered shelter-at-home orders and lengthy restrictions on mass gatherings.

This year’s ceremony will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Queen at 1000 Trancas St., and will include caroling by the Vintage High School chamber singers.

Napans kicked off the holiday season with the city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News