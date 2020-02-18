To learn more

Symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Typically, human coronaviruses cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illness. Symptoms are similar to the flu, including runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, and/or shortness of breath. Older adults and people with underlying health conditions may be at increased risk for severe disease.

Anyone who has recently traveled from China, or has come in close contact with someone who traveled from China, and develops a fever and lower respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath within 14 days after leaving the area, should first call their health care provider and share travel history and symptoms before visiting the clinic or emergency room. Healthcare providers should call Napa County Public Health immediately.

Tips to protect yourself and others

No additional precautions are recommended beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take, such as:

1. Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds;

2. Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

3. Staying home if you are sick.

Since flu activity will continue to remain high during this flu season, and symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu, Napa County Public Health also recommends getting a flu shot to protect yourself and others from the flu.

For the latest updates, go to the CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html