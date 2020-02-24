Napa's recycling facility -- where bad beer, kitchen waste and lawn clippings get a second life

What's that smell?
A funky odor swept over three moms and five children -- all wearing bright safety vests -- who had gathered last week for a tour of Napa's Recycling and Composing Facility.
"My nose can deal with it," Olivia Hamilton, 13, said bravely.
Tim Dewey-Mattia, the public education manager at Napa Recycling and Waste Services, identified the pungent smell as leachate -- water that has percolated through the ground up leaves, kitchen waste and paper products collected from curbside brown bins around town.
Proud of what it's doing for the environment, Napa Recycling has begun offering occasional public tours of its Materials Diversion Facility off of Tower Road, south of the Napa County Airport.
Holly Schallon of Napa had signed up with her two young daughters, Stella and Audrey. "We want to know what we're doing right at home and what we're doing wrong," she said.
During the tour, Dewey-Mattia and Kendra Bruno, the city of Napa's waste prevention specialist, fielded such questions as, does a peanut butter jar have to be cleaned thoroughly before it can be tossed into the recycling bin? And should plastic caps remain on plastic bottles or tossed separately?
"We have a lot of fun smells around here," said Dewey-Mattia, who warned everyone to be careful about touching things. "There's a lot of yucky stuff on the ground," he said.
Dewey-Mattia said compostables -- 100 tons' worth last year -- arrive as a mixed mountain of stuff, but emerge 60 or so days later as an earthy, sweet-smelling product favored by gardeners and orchardists.
The composting operation is getting a $12 million upgrade that will turn out a finished product with less labor and odor. Using an app on his smartphone, Dewey Mattia demonstrated that he can turn on and off 3,000 air jets under mountains of compostables in the final stage of becoming a loamy soil.
All kinds of things get recycled here, including a recent load of 9,000 cases of imperfect beer. A device dubbed Thor smashes the bottles. The shattered glass gets shipped to Fairfield to become new bottles. The beer was sprayed over the compost piles to feed hard-working bacteria, Dewey-Mattia said.
This was a fast-paced tour, past a conveyor system for items from blue recycling carts where 25 sorters pluck out materials that do not belong.
That means you, plastic bags. And you too, Styrofoam.
The group paused beside pallets stacked high with Coke, Pepsi and Mountain Dew cans that apparently had a defect and never made it to the bottler. They would all be crushed and sent off to become new cans.
At a pile that from afar looked like snow, the kids spent a minute tossing shredded paper into the air. "We have to start renting this out for parties," Dewey-Mattia said.
In front of a mountain of cardboard, he noted that mix of paper submitted for recycling has changed considerably since the facility opened in 2004. Today there's half as much newspaper and twice as much cardboard.
"It's called the Amazon effect," Dewey-Mattia said.
Dewey-Mattia noted that until two years ago China was a major market for recycled materials, but that abruptly ended. Recyclables from Napa still have buyers, but prices are generally lower.
"The markets aren't great now, but it works," he said.
Dewey-Mattia closed the tour on high-tech note: Students and moms were introduced to a robot that plucks contaminants from a fast-moving line of recyclables. "It's artificial intelligence," he said of a machine that can recognize thousands of taboo items.
As for whether to clean the peanut butter jar before tossing, it's OK to do a little cleaning, then leave the lid on, Bruno said. And those plastic bottle caps? Keep them screwed on.
