Napa's recycling facility -- where bad beer, kitchen waste and lawn clippings get a second life

Dewey-Mattia said compostables -- 100 tons' worth last year -- arrive as a mixed mountain of stuff, but emerge 60 or so days later as an earthy, sweet-smelling product favored by gardeners and orchardists.

The composting operation is getting a $12 million upgrade that will turn out a finished product with less labor and odor. Using an app on his smartphone, Dewey Mattia demonstrated that he can turn on and off 3,000 air jets under mountains of compostables in the final stage of becoming a loamy soil.

All kinds of things get recycled here, including a recent load of 9,000 cases of imperfect beer. A device dubbed Thor smashes the bottles. The shattered glass gets shipped to Fairfield to become new bottles. The beer was sprayed over the compost piles to feed hard-working bacteria, Dewey-Mattia said.

This was a fast-paced tour, past a conveyor system for items from blue recycling carts where 25 sorters pluck out materials that do not belong.

That means you, plastic bags. And you too, Styrofoam.

The group paused beside pallets stacked high with Coke, Pepsi and Mountain Dew cans that apparently had a defect and never made it to the bottler. They would all be crushed and sent off to become new cans.