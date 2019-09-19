The first residents of Register Square complex in downtown Napa could move into their new townhomes within the next three to six weeks.
So reports Geoffrey McComic of Vesta Pacific Development, the project contractor. A company called Third Street Napa Development is the developer.
“They’re basically done,” said McComic. The last step is to connect with PG&E, he said.
Phase one is located north of Seminary Street, facing Third Street. Phases two and three occupy the 1600 block of Second Street.
For many years the block was home to the Napa Valley Register newspaper and printing operations. The Register is now located at 1615 Soscol Ave.
McComic said construction was delayed due to three months of heavier than expected rains this past winter. A Bay-Area wide labor shortage of construction workers was another challenge. Vesta originally hoped to spend nine to 10 months on construction. That has stretched to 16 months.
Even with the delay, “I’m very happy about the progress” and how close they are to being done with the first nine homes, said McComic.
Even with the delay, “Sales have been great,” he said.
Of the 19 homes in phases one and two, all are sold. Of the 32 homes in phase three, which fronts on Second Street, 16 are sold. Phase three also includes two commercial spaces – one will be the future location of Napa’s Bookmine book store.
Prices for phase one and two homes ranged from $760,000 to $899,000. Prices for phase three homes range from $730,000 to $1,595,000. Due to demand, prices per square foot rose for phase three homes.
Between all three phases, sizes of the homes range from 1,066 to 2,474 square feet.
The homes feature two to four bedrooms, as many as four and a half bathrooms, decks, garages, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and European “shaker style” cabinetry.
Buyers appreciate living within steps of downtown, said McComic, who splits his time between Napa and San Diego. “Napa has really turned into a great place,” said,
“It’s very dynamic. There’s a lot of good vibes.”
McComic said the buyer profile for a Napa Square home includes empty nesters, second home buyers and a handful of local professionals, including an architect. “All are attracted to the urban, walkable lifestyle,” and yet you can be in San Francisco in an hour, he said.
The homes from phase one feature “stoops” of 10 steps that end right at the sidewalk, something more often seen in bigger cities. Each townhouse in phase one is three levels, with the two-car garage and a third bedroom and bath on the ground floor.
From the second floor, stackable or folding glass doors open onto balcony areas offering views of Third Street and small parking lots next to and behind Bank of Marin.
During a tour on Tuesday, workers were painting the outside of phase two homes facing Third Street and pouring concrete for a foundation and digging a deep and narrow ditch for utilities for phase three. Workers found evidence of old railroad tracks along Third Street, said one man who was wielding a shovel, but no other buried treasure or relics.
McComic said Vesta is also working on other California residential projects in Petaluma and Carlsbad. “I’d like to find something else in downtown Napa,” he said. “I’m very bullish on it.”