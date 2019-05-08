A 105-unit apartment complex in south Napa will be freshened inside and out – and become a haven for lower-income families.
The owner of River Park Manor at 695 S. Jefferson St. plans to start renovating the 57-year-old development as early as this fall, following the City Council’s approval of a $26 million bond issue Tuesday night. Apartments will receive new windows, cabinets and energy-saving appliances during the year-long project, and the grounds will receive new lighting and fresh landscaping with drought-resistant plants.
Meanwhile, Reliant Group Management, the San Francisco firm that acquired River Park Manor and six other Bay Area rental properties in February, will set aside all units for tenants making less than 60 percent of Napa’s median income – currently about $55,000 a year for a family of four. Ten percent of the apartments will house families making less than half the local median, and the income restrictions will be in force for 55 years, keeping in place a source of less expensive housing in an increasingly costly and constrained market.
“I feel like we hit the lottery,” Mayor Jill Techel said before the council’s unanimous vote in favor of the renovation bond, which will be issued by the California Public Finance Authority.
“This is a great project; this is something we need more of,” added Councilmember Liz Alessio.
Reliant’s vice president Jason Snyder called the project an attempt to update River Park Manor after years of deferred maintenance at the complex, which opened in 1962. Each apartment will be fitted with new flooring, appliances, cabinets and countertops, along with energy-efficient double-pane glass for windows and patio doors. Buildings will be repainted and the stucco and wood siding repaired, along with parking-lot pavement.
Although River Park Manor rents already were below market levels before its sale to Reliant, the move to affordable status heads off increases that could have ranged from $300 to $800 a month, according to Vin Smith, the city’s community development director.
Some tenants potentially could find their incomes above the maximum for affordable-housing eligibility, according to Snyder. Incomes for residents at deed-restricted developments are reviewed once a year, and the first such update after River Park’s makeover is expected around August 2020, he said after the meeting.
During construction, which may commence either this September or in January 2020, five to eight units will be renovated at a time, and their occupants allowed to stay in already refurbished units during the day while also receiving food stipends from the owner, Snyder added. Each cluster of apartments is expected to require about a week of interior remodeling.
In approving the River Park Manor funding, Napa also agreed to join the state’s public finance authority, which will issue Reliant the tax-exempt bonds as well a 4 percent tax credit. Repayment will be the responsibility of Reliant and be secured by its property, with no liability for the city.
A 1982 federal law, the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act, requires local governments to hold public hearings before issuing tax-exempt bonds.