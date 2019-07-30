Since the start of construction in early June of the three roundabouts, thousands of Napa motorists have had to weave their way each day between concrete safety barriers, roaring heavy equipment and mountains of dirt.
There are slowdowns and backups at various times of day, but somehow traffic continues to flow.
While negotiating sharp turns, motorists get to glimpse the reworking of the juncture of First and Second streets, California Boulevard and the freeway to accommodate three roundabouts.
The $11 million project, which is intended to improve traffic flows and reduce delays, is set for completion in 2020. Between now and then, travel routes through the construction zone will be modified more times as construction moves along.
The finished project will have roundabouts at California and First, California and Second and First at the freeway on and off ramps.