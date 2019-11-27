{{featured_button_text}}
Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army 2016 (copy)

A Salvation Army worker prepares a plate for Thanksgiving dinner in 2016.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Salvation Army's Napa Corps will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday at the facility at 590 Franklin St.

Everyone is invited and no one is turned away, the Salvation Army said. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army notes that 100% of donations stay in communities in which they are given and support Salvation Army programs that make a difference in the lives of thousands of people all year long.

Click the following link to give https://give-do.salvationarmy.org/give/258442/#!/donation/checkout.

The Salvation Army also relies heavily on volunteers. There so many ways to donate your time; ringing bells and collecting money at red kettles, serving meals, sorting food at donation centers, and more. Go to https://volunteer.usawest.org/OpportunityListPage.aspx to find a volunteer opportunity in your community.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.