The Salvation Army's Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy already gives students the skills to find work in the county's lively local restaurant scene while overcoming addiction.
Now, you can add housing to the list. The Salvation Army plans to eventually have space for 12 students near its Old Town Napa kitchen and classroom, plus another 25 beds for recent graduates as they acquire job experience, said Bridget McCort, a Salvation Army lieutenant.
"It's sort of your once-in-a-lifetime chance to hit reset," she said.
The Salvation Army already has six beds in a home on Division Street, just steps away from the Training Academy kitchen. The nonprofit has plans to add modular units on a lawn between the home and building to house six more students. Up to 25 students will be able to stay at a property on Old Sonoma Road that previously served as a family shelter operated by Community Action of Napa Valley.
It can be hard to afford housing in Napa when "you're coming in on the bottom rung" of the workforce, McCort said.
Housing helps sobriety
Rent is $750 per month, but $100 of that fee will be saved for students to give to their next landlord.
Students must complete a 14-week program and help provide meal service at The Salvation Army headquarters. Graduates staff its new cafe in south Napa, Provisions. Students must have six months of sobriety to enter the program.
Mentis, a Napa mental health care provider, provides mental health support to students and graduates to help with coping skills and emotional support, said Mentis Executive Director Rob Weiss. The rigorous training program can be stressful and problems that led to the student's substance use or addiction can resurface. Stress is a driving force that can activate challenges or exacerbate underlying issues, he said.
The Salvation Army providing housing — a critical, basic need — is an important part of the program too, Weiss said. Housing stability lends to stability in students' own lives.
"It can really all sort of unravel if you don't have housing," he said.
The Salvation Army also has culinary academies in Sacramento and Lodi. Napa's program began in 2016.
As the program grew, and male and female students enrolled, it became clear that the limited housing options The Salvation Army offered couldn't accommodate the student body, said Jerry Hasser, who sits on the nonprofit's advisory board.
The Salvation Army observed that most graduates had jobs lined up after completing the program, but didn't have enough money saved up to afford first and last month's rent, he said.
Housing helps those recovering from addiction maintain sobriety, McCort said. When students live with others dealing with similar issues, they can keep each other accountable.
A gamble paid off
Academy graduate Cesar Gomez, 37, came to Napa from Riverside, where he had struggled with drugs and alcohol for 23 years. He said he was hesitant to make such a big move away from his daughter and grandson, but he felt it was important to try something different. His daughter was excited for him.
He already knew a graduate of the program — someone he had met through 12-step programs and relapses. If it worked for him, Gomez thought, it could work for me, too.
In Napa, he said he continued to work toward moving past the struggles he'd dealt with for so long. Gomez said he began using drugs and alcohol around age 11, and became a single dad at age 15. He said he wanted to be the best dad possible, but dark times held him back.
"I didn't know what to do with that battle that I had within me," Gomez said.
The Salvation Army motivated him to stay in recovery and continue getting help, he said. Housing provided stability and meant that he wasn't hyperfocused on getting a job and making money.
He completed the academy and his family was there to see him graduate. Though he isn't working in a kitchen in his current job, Gomez credits the training academy for helping him get a job at the White House Napa Valley Inn. Not only did the program teach him to be on time and attend to guests, but he said he feels more confident in himself.
Stories like Gomez's are not unique, The Salvation Army says. Nine in 10 students at Lodi's academy maintained sobriety and had jobs after one year.
The Salvation Army believes there's a particularly high need for skilled culinary help in the Napa Valley, where restaurants often close not for lack of customers, but for lack of staff.
"They're desperate for help," and appreciate that staff come trained and vetted in fine dining techniques, McCort said.