Provisions is the name of a new cafe that provides not only meals for the customers, but hope for the cooks.
One unusual thing about the cafe is the location. It occupies a room in the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency office building at the county’s South Campus in Napa Valley Commons.
Then there is that dual purpose. Helping to run it are participants in the Salvation Army's Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy that welcomes those who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse.
The cafe is a new twist for the Salvation Army. It gives Culinary Training Academy participants a cooking-and-serving experience beyond fixing food for Salvation Army programs, such as meals for the homeless.
“This provides a little more real-world restaurant experience,” Lt. Roger McCort of the Salvation Army Napa Corps said at the cafe’s ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Monday.
That real-world restaurant experience helps land real-world restaurant jobs. McCort said most academy participants are able to do just that.
“Presently in Napa there’s a huge need in the hospitality industry,” he said.
Adam Latreille is one of seven people from the Culinary Training Academy working in the cafe. On Monday he made the Southwest salad, which involved cooking the beans and chicken and cutting up cucumbers and other vegetables.
Amid kitchen work that sees order and preparation merge with adrenaline-rush hustle-and-bustle, Latreille found out something he didn’t know about himself.
“It’s about working under pressure – I like that,” he said.
Latreille a year ago was living a much different life in Southern California near Riverside.
“I was at the lowest point of my life,” he said. “I was essentially homeless. I had a problem with alcohol dependency.”
With no obvious place to turn, he went online to find out about rehabilitation and ended up in the Salvation Army program. The six-month rehab program strengthened his spiritual side and the resulting trust in God helped him risk leaving his comfort zone and give cooking a try, Latreille said.
All of this brought him to Napa, the Salvation Army’s Culinary Training Academy and an unexpected turn in a life still young.
Alcohol killed his ambition, Latreille said. Now he can envision a dream job – owning a restaurant and working on the business end of it, doing such things ordering food, doing price analysis and developing the menu.
Provisions serves breakfast and lunch, with proceeds helping to fund the Culinary Training Academy. Customers can buy such things as a bagel sandwich for $5, a teriyaki bowl for $8, a chicken pesto sandwich for $8 and a breakfast burrito for $6.
The cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It serves breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Customers can drop in between meals for coffee.
Few people are apt to accidentally stumble upon the cafe, given it's tucked away in an office building and has no neon advertising sign. But the Health and Human Services Agency has several hundred workers and clients who are potential customers. And the world-at-large is welcome.
“Anyone who is interested can stop by,” McCort said. “Nice coffee shop, just to get some work done.”
Provisions is located at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building B.
The Salvation Army Napa Corps launched its Culinary Training Academy in November 2016 to provide several weeks of training. Provisions is the first cafe endeavor for the Salvation Army in Northern California.