Napa’s Serenity Homes loses recovery home, search continues for more housing

In a blow to Napa’s addiction recovery community, one home for clients of nonprofit Serenity Homes has been sold, eliminating six housing units for those that need it the most.

On May 13, Napa’s Gasser Foundation sold a home leased by Serenity Homes of Napa Valley located at 1008 Evans Ave. in Alta Heights.

The buyers are listed as Jeffrey Cisi and Vanoli LLC of San Francisco. The sale price was $800,000, according to the transfer tax paid.

Serenity Homes board member Beverly Saxon Leonard said that the Gasser Foundation and Serenity Homes “were able to come to a mutually satisfying resolution” about the sale.

“We have an ongoing, good relationship” with the Gasser Foundation, Saxon Leonard said. “They’ve been very supportive of Serenity Homes and they are an important part of our future.”

But the loss of the Evans Avenue home has left Serenity Homes “scrambling to find a new place so that we can house people,” she said.

The Gasser Foundation decided in April to sell the 1920s-era house "after learning the cost to make needed, extensive repairs" to the property, said Gasser Foundation CEO Nancy Watt.

Watt noted that the foundation still owns two other homes, also leased to Serenity Homes for recovery housing, "and continues to support programs that support individuals in recovery."

The Gasser Foundation has also provided a range of other affordable housing in Napa, including the South Napa Shelter, Stoddard West apartments, Hartle Court apartments, and new affordable units off Valle Verde Drive, said Watt.

Jeffrey Cisi could not be immediately reached to comment on the sale.

After the Evans Avenue home was removed from the Serenity Homes program, the nonprofit found room for those six residents at other Serenity Homes locations, such as two homes on Lernhart Street in Napa.

Squeezing in extra people means “it’s tight on Lernhart, that’s for sure” right now, Saxon Leonard acknowledged.

“Initially we were in a panic because we didn’t know whether we could relocate our residents and we didn’t want to put them out on the street,” she said. “Serenity Homes has an elevated responsibility to the people it invites into its premises. There’s an element of care that needs to be honored. And we didn’t want to put that risk as a result of (this sale).”

In the long term, Serenity Homes wants to buy or lease another home to replace the Evans Avenue housing so it can best accommodate Serenity Homes members, she said.

Of course, with Napa County real estate prices on the rise, that is the tricky part.

“It’s a big problem because our organization is a nonprofit … not a money-making venture,” Saxon Leonard noted.

Luckily, “Gasser provided us with some funds so we could find replacement housing,” she said. “And hopefully we’ll be able to use those funds to possibly use as a down payment,” or to lease a replacement rental.

“Maybe someone would be willing to donate a residence or we could buy it at a reduced price,” she suggested. “We’re looking for those angels to support the program, and it’s rough out there because there are a lot of nonprofits in Napa Valley and everyone is looking for funding,” she said.

“Unfortunately the type of program we have — people with substance abuse problems — it’s sometimes not the kind of program that people want to support.”

Serenity Homes has a total of six homes in Napa that can accommodate up to 40 people, said founder Johnny Apodaca.

In 26 years, more than 4,000 people have successfully completed the Serenity Homes program and have moved on to what for the most part have been sober lives, she noted. “It’s very worthwhile.”

The ultimate goal includes not only having an adequate number of homes, “but to be able to provide the kind of programs people need in order to get them up and functioning as contributing members of society.”

For Serenity Homes to grow the program, not only does it need more housing, it also needs greater recognition to receive additional funding, said Saxon Leonard.

To help Serenity Homes of Napa Valley 1971 Lernhart St., Napa, CA 94559 shnv.org 707-224-6927

“We’d like to be recognized as a viable nonprofit in the area of nonprofit fundraising,” she said. “It’s been difficult” to get that recognition so far, she said. For example, Serenity Homes would like to attract attention from prominent giving groups such as the Napa Valley Vintners and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

What the nonprofit really needs is a knowledgeable fundraising and grant writing staffer to take the nonprofit to the next level, Saxon Leonard said.

Serenity Homes also needs to educate the public, she noted. “We provide an important service to Napa and Napa County … by providing homes for people who are essentially transient and destitute who have substance abuse issues.”

“We have to look at his an opportunity, not a negative,” said Saxon Leonard. The loss of the Evans Avenue home “is an opportunity to try and achieve the larger vision” for Serenity Homes, she said.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

