Irene M. Snow Elementary School has been around for more than 60 years, but today it screams "new," with fresh tree plantings, unmarked concrete walkways, and slope-roofed classrooms painted powder-blue with gleaming metal window frames.
On Monday, nine boys and girls stood in the courtyard of the new Snow school and celebrated what had come before.
“Our old building was full of memories and stories,” one child recited at the Snow school’s reopening ceremony Monday evening before passing the sheet of paper to a classmate, and then another and another, who continued: “Memories of teachers who have retired or moved on … memories of laughter and excitement … I bet some people in the audience even learned to read in that old building.”
Then came the turning point of a speech, and of a school: “But our old building needed to be replaced.”
The trigger for that replacement came with the force of an earthquake on Aug. 24, 2014. After the magnitude-6.0 tremors passed through Napa, the West Napa Fault was found to pass through the Snow campus, requiring its complete rebuilding to meet state codes for quake resistance at public school facilities.
The Napa Valley Unified School District on Monday invited parents, educators and other guests to see the result up close – a Snow campus that opened Aug. 14 almost entirely recreated from its original layout during a year-long project that cost $36 million and shifted all facilities farther from the fault line.
More than 70 visitors toured the 10-acre property at 1130 Foster Road to see a roomier layout with 21 classrooms and a new library, central office and a multi-use room with a theater space, along with classrooms equipped with interactive message boards, Chromebook laptops and other modern touches.
Snow’s new-school trappings came as relief to some of the teachers who, along with their charges, endured constant construction work during the 2018-19 year while the school operated from a clutch of temporary buildings nearby.
“We called it the portable village,” recalled Barbara Linch, who has taught at Snow for 23 years. “It was all modular buildings and the play area was tiny – the walkway now was the area the kids had to play in. A lot of ‘boom, boom, boom’ and dust; we didn’t even wash our cars because there was no point.”
While students have enjoyed the extra space, new playground and stage area, the newfound sense of security has been the greatest improvement, according to Mary O’Sullivan, another Snow teacher.
“We love the fact that it’s safer now,” she said. ‘Even the third- and fourth-graders, they remember the quake and carry it within them. So yes, it’s a comfort that we now have a safe school.”
Snow is one of three schools within NVUSD targeted for rebuilding due to their nearness to the West Napa Fault, using the $269 million Measure H bond issue approved by voters in 2016 for school improvements.
During the Monday ceremony, NVUSD trustee Icela Martin thanked residents for supporting the bond that paid for the Snow school’s rebirth, calling such local backing essential in a state ranking near the bottom in per-student education funding. “Measure H gave us hope that this school could be safe again,” she told the audience.
The bond sets aside $100 million to rebuild Snow, Napa Junction Elementary School in American Canyon, and the Stone Bridge charter school in Carneros, and also reserves funds for seismic upgrades to 12 other campuses.
Groundbreaking took place in August at a new site for the Napa Junction Elementary School in American Canyon. Work has yet to begin at Stone Bridge, for which the district abandoned earlier proposals to move the academy to Yountville Elementary School or Old Sonoma Road.