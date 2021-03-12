Napa’s Snow Elementary School to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Wednesday

Those seeking protection against the coronavirus will have another place in Napa to turn to, starting next week.
Irene M. Snow Elementary School, at 1130 Foster Road in the city’s southwest corner, will host an immunization center for residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to be staffed by Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Vaccinations will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the school’s multipurpose room, on days when in-person classes are not in session.
The first vaccination clinic is planned for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both sessions have been fully booked in advance – the first for existing patients in the Providence health care system, and the second for a partnership with Napa County Public Health to immunize farmworkers 65 and older, according to Brandi Lazorek, director of clinical operations. Providence expects to provide 150 doses on Wednesday and 300 more on Saturday, with a goal of 700 doses as U.S. vaccine production increases.
Patients at the first two clinics will be given the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, the first authorized in the U.S. to be given as a single dose rather than in two doses a few weeks apart. Thereafter, the choice of vaccine will be based on which of the three types – including the two-dose versions made by Pfizer and Moderna – are available in California from week to week, Lazorek said.
Providence, the operator of Queen of the Valley Medical Center, will organize the clinics at the Snow campus under a contract with the Napa Valley Unified School District, whose board was scheduled to vote on the deal Thursday night. The agreement runs through June 30 and allows clinics to be offered on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as supplies allow.
The Snow clinic will be the latest addition to a coronavirus-fighting effort that had administered 63,393 doses to Napa County residents and workers as of Thursday. .
Providence began discussions with NVUSD in late January about using a school site for vaccinations and toured several campuses before settling on Snow as the most senior-friendly location, according to Dana Codron, Providence’s regional director of community health investment.
Easy access was what we were looking at – we didn’t want people having to climb stairs, or take long ramps, or walk a long distance to the auditorium,” she said.
Starting with the March 24 session, Napa County residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to book reservations for Providence-run clinics at the Snow school through My Turn, a centralized, statewide reservation system. Patients must register in advance through the My Turn website at myturn.ca.gov to be inoculated at Snow or other locations.
California will begin widening eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines starting March 15, opening the process to more groups beyond the health care workers, seniors, group-home residents and people in high-risk occupations who were given top priority. Joining the ranks of those eligible for inoculation will be people with various conditions including: cancer kidney disease at stage 4 or above, chronic pulmonary disease requiring oxygen, Down syndrome, organ transplants, pregnancy, heart conditions (except for high blood pressure), severe obesity with a body mass index of at least 40, type 2 diabetes with a hemoglobin A1c level above 7.5%
In a televised address Thursday night, President Biden announced he will direct states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1. The U.S. expects to have enough doses for those 255 million adults by the end of that month, but Biden warned the process of actually administering those doses would take time.
“Let me be clear, that doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1,” he said during his speech, given on the first anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of the coronavirus as a pandemic.
Providence spokesperson Ernesto Olivares urged people not to let down their guard even as vaccines become more plentiful. “This is only one part of the overall effort,” he said. “We still have to practice social distancing, wearing masks and testing; it’s not just about the vaccinations.”
Napa County officials have said the county can provide 13,400 vaccine doses a week if given a full supply. After the federal approval of the first vaccines, Napa County Public Health contacted the roughly 50 senior homes in the county to ensure their enrollment in the federal program directing part of California’s state supply to group facilities like retirement homes, nursing centers and memory care units. Other vaccinations efforts have served facilities like Yountville’s state-operated Veterans Home and Rianda House in St. Helena.
Local farmworkers have received the vaccine mainly through OLE Health and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, according to members of the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation. The organizations have allowed vineyard workers to book inoculations in blocks and be immunized whole work crews at a time, helping to overcome hesitation about receiving the vaccine, foundation officials have told the Napa Valley Register Editorial Board.
Earlier, OLE Health in February immunized 1,200 older residents during a two-day clinic at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in downtown Napa, part of an effort to more equitably distribute the vaccine to underserved groups like the Latino community.
Accompanying the local vaccine roll-out has been a slowdown in the county’s rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths. On Thursday, Napa County reported 14 new cases in the previous 24 hours no new fatalities for a seventh straight day.
Seventy-five county residents have died from COVID-19 since the first local cases were reported in March 2020, and 9,146 have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
