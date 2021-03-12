Napa’s Snow Elementary School to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Wednesday

To learn more

My Turn, at myturn.ca.gov, is the new, centralized appointment scheduling system for receiving coronavirus vaccinations in California. Users can check their eligibility by entering their information on the website.

Those who are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will be matched to the closest available vaccination hubs in their area. If a person is not yet eligible, the user is able to register to receive information and be notified when he or she becomes eligible.

All California residents 18 and older, and the parents or legal guardians of minors, will be able to register on the website.

Those who do not have an email account or a cellphone, or who need assistance with My Turn, can call the California COVID-19 hotline at 833-422-4255. Service hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Napa County residents who want to be tested for the coronavirus at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus