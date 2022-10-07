Napa’s Spring Mountain Vineyards sues insurer, defaults on $185 million loan, files for bankruptcy

Locals may recall that St. Helena’s Spring Mountain Vineyard was the setting for the popular 1980s CBS prime time soap opera “Falcon Crest.”

If tyrannical matriarch Angela Channing (played by Jane Wyman) were here today, she’d surely already be scheming about how to get out of this latest debacle.

Spring Mountain Vineyard Inc., said to be valued at $204.1 million, has sued its commercial insurance companies for claims as a result of damages from the September 2020 Glass Fire. The corporation also recently defaulted on a $185 million loan and just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Legal documents, recorded on Oct. 3 at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Santa Rosa, indicate that the business claims assets worth $100 to $500 million. Liabilities were said to total $100 to $500 million.

Spring Mountain Vineyard Inc. is owned by Jaqui (Jacob) Safra. The billionaire, who lives in Switzerland, also controls Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster, which are said to be worth $500 million. He’s been involved in the film industry as well, for example as an executive producer on a number of Woody Allen feature films.

Court documents described the St. Helena estate as “an incomparable property, unique from all other vineyards in the Napa Valley,” and the world.

Spring Mountain Vineyard Inc. is permitted to produce 48,000 gallons of wine per year, considered “a substantial amount,” said documents. Its wine inventory alone is said to have a retail value of $164 million.

The business employs more than 70 workers. It contains four parcels, including Miravalle. The Victorian home on that parcel was prominently featured in “Falcon Crest.”

In February 2021, Spring Mountain defaulted on its $185 million loan from MGG Investment Group, court documents reported.

Today, with a post-default interest rate of 16%, the loan totals closer to $192 million. But MGG Investment Group reportedly refused to refinance the loan, said court documents from Spring Mountain Vineyard and Safra.

The Spring Mountain bankruptcy filing puts a halt to at least one lawsuit filed between the vineyard and its insurance companies.

One lawsuit, filed on March 11, claimed that insurer Mt. Hawley Insurance Company has yet to pay a $10 million claim as a result of damage from the Glass Fire.

According to the Spring Mountain Vineyard website, the Glass Fire caused “a trail of indescribable destruction,” that “tortured our vines,” the 845-acre estate and “essentially vaporized most of our historic buildings … reducing them to ashes.”

“Numerous buildings, structures, business personal property, trellis, irrigation systems, fixtures and other equipment,” were destroyed or damaged in the Glass Fire, said court documents.

To date, various insurers have paid Spring Mountain Vineyard Inc. about $7.5 million. But the estate suffered about $38 million in damages, it reported. It believes that it’s owed a total of about $35 million from six different insurers, including the $10 million from Mt. Hawley.

By not paying the claim, Mt. Hawley “has violated its obligation of good faith and fair dealing … and engaged in bad faith claims handling practices,” read court documents.

Mt. Hawley disagreed and filed its own complaint against Spring Mountain. It has since asked a New York court to determine the rights and responsibilities of both companies.

That case had been winding its way through the court system — until the Sept. 29 bankruptcy filing.

A number of Napa County merchants and suppliers are among the list of creditors with the largest unsecured claims in the bankruptcy.

They include the Napa County Treasurer (owed $223,989), Wine Service Coop of St. Helena (owed $87,252), Belkorp AG of Calistoga (owed $53,034), Napa Ford Lincoln (owed $28,830), Tonnellerie Sylvain of Napa (owed $23,001), Famille Sylvain (owed $23,002), Central Valley of St. Helena (owed $21,778), François Frères USA of Napa (owed $21,380), Bartelt Engineering of Napa (owed $16,231), Napa Valley Petroleum (owed $13,985), G3 Enterprises/Tapp Labels of Napa (owed $13,045) and others.

Kim Harnois of Napa Valley Petroleum said that the bankruptcy notice was “a little shocking.”

In the days before the filing, the company had received a payment for fuel, she noted. “Hopefully we can get paid so they can get fuel,” she said. Until then, “deliveries are on hold,” said Harnois.

She’d like to continue to do business with Spring Mountain Vineyard. “They’ve always been an excellent customer.”

The Spring Mountain Vineyard creditor with the highest unsecured claim is an insurer called IPFS, with a San Francisco address. The IPFS claim totals $1.9 million. However, an alternative list of the top 20 creditors had also noted Spring Mountain Vineyard president Don Yannias was owed $2.5 million.

Attorneys for MGG, Spring Mountain and Mt. Hawley declined to comment on this story. Yannias could not be immediately reached.

“Falcon Crest” aired on CBS from 1981 to 1990. The drama revolved around the fictional Channing and Gioberti families of “Tuscany Valley” in Northern California.

Jane Wyman starred as acerbic Angela Channing, the ruthless head of the Falcon Crest Winery.

Robert Foxworth was Chase Gioberti, Channing’s “obstinate” nephew. Lorenzo Lamas portrayed Channing’s grandson Lance, and Susan Sullivan was Gioberti wife Maggie. William R. Moses was Cole, the Gioberti’s son.

Besides Spring Mountain, “Falcon Crest” filmed at a number of other valley locations including the old Stags’ Leap Manor. At the height of its popularity, the show drew visitors to the valley who wanted to see the mansion and buy Falcon Crest wine.

Early reports said the drama was to be called “The Vintage Years,” but the name was changed after a copyright suit filed by Napa Valley novelist Anita Klay Kornfeld. The author claimed the inspiration for “Falcon Crest” came from her book “Vintage.”

Longtime Napa Valley Register reporter L. Pierce Carson was not a fan of the series.

“Such drivel,” he wrote in a December 1981 review. “This disjointed tale of viticultural upheaval and discontent,” was garbage, he wrote.

CBS and producer Lorimar have attempted “to turn oil into wine, gasping as straws, vines or even somebody else’s script in an effort to capture another share of the evening television audience.”

But “Falcon Crest” was a hit.