After years of talking about building a new resort on Stanly Lane, construction has begun at the site of such a complex on a 96-acre parcel in south Napa.
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury resort and residential community is located at 200 Stanly Cross Road at the corner of Stanly Lane. The developer of the resort is Nichols Partnership of Denver, Colorado. The project is said to cost $250 million to $275 million.
Set to open in spring 2021, the resort “will celebrate the heritage of Napa Valley with architecture, cuisine and guest experiences inspired by the land,” said a news release.
“Stanly Ranch will complement our other exquisite Napa Valley resorts and bring together the best of what we do with beautiful simplicity and understated luxury,” said Craig Reid, chief executive officer of Auberge Resorts Collection.
“We’re thrilled to be fully under construction,” said Chris Crosby, a project manager for the resort.
“The resort experience will be social, fun and approachable, to celebrate the romance of connecting with family and friends,” said Reid.
“In one of Napa Valley’s most picturesque settings, Stanly Ranch will redefine what it means to live close to the land in a relaxed, modern Napa Valley way. We’re honored to realize this exciting vision for the destination.”
As of Tuesday afternoon at the site of the future resort, the vineyards have been removed and the ground is being graded. Work lights have also been installed.
Parts of a sloping hill have been excavated to build foundation walls. Equipment on site included a triple-wide construction trailer, storage buildings, refuse containers, trucks, pipes and concrete and other pipe sections for sewer and utilities.
The city first approved plans for the resort and a related housing development in 2010, with detailed plans for the 150-room resort receiving city council endorsement in 2016. Additional villas and homes were also approved.
Guest accommodations at Stanly Ranch will include 135 “airy cottages with large window walls that open onto sunny patios offering views of the rolling vineyards, magnificent towering Eucalyptus trees and the Mayacamas Mountains,” said the release.
Other accommodations and residences will include 40 furnished villas and 70 vineyard home residences offering Auberge amenities and service.
Stanly Ranch will be anchored by “a convivial ‘great lawn,’ the heart of the resort, featuring an espresso bar and cycling livery next to a bakery for early-morning coffee and picnic baskets to enjoy with riverside bike rides and valley sightseeing.”
The resort will also include at least two pools, a spa and fitness studio.
An overarching agricultural theme will be expressed “through gardens and orchards, contemporary architecture inspired by the valley’s early farmstead buildings, environmentally minded infrastructure and engaging programs that invite guest participation in the cultivation and celebration of food and wine,” said the release.
Construction on the resort has barely begun, but developers already have a plan for the public art at the south Napa project.
If approved by the city, a 60-foot long, 40-foot wide and 20-foot tall steel infinity loop will be installed at the highest point of the resort property.
Created by Napa artist Gordon Huether, the sculpture is titled “Infinity.”
It represents “eternity, empowerment and everlasting love, in support of the balanced and healthy lifestyle that Stanly Ranch endorses,” Huether wrote as part of the design review application submitted to the city in early September.
“Infinity” will be constructed of corten steel, a steel alloy that forms a stable rust-like appearance after several years’ exposure to weather, the narrative explained. “This material was selected for its organic appearance and will aesthetically homogenize the sculpture with the natural surroundings of the site.” The steel requires no maintenance, said the application.