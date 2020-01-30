Napa's roundabout project is nearing completion, with the third circle at Second Street and California Boulevard to open to motorists in a week or so.
The contractor, O.C. Jones & Sons, Inc., expects to have the final roundabout carrying traffic by Monday, Feb. 10, Eric Whan, the city's deputy public works director, said Wednesday.
For the first time since last summer, northbound and southbound traffic on California will be able to proceed across Second and First streets without a major detour.
"We're very close to the finish line," Whan said of the triple roundabout project, a $12 million Caltrans/city of Napa effort that kicked off last June.
While many motorists have been nervous, if not downright fearful, at having to negotiate traffic features new to Napa, things have been going well, Whan said.
Citing Napa Police statistics from a week ago, Whan said there had been no accidents in the two finished roundabouts since mid-December. The roundabout at the freeway on- and off-ramps went into service last fall, while the one at First and California opened on Jan. 10.
Also on the 10th, the one-way directions of First and Second streets between California and Jefferson Street flipped, giving motorists coming off the freeway a straight shot into the heart of downtown.
This flip, and the light changes on Jefferson that went with it, are potentially tied to four non-injury collisions on Jefferson, Napa police reported. Two occurred just before the flip as Jefferson was being prepared for the changes, and two happened last week.
Once all three roundabouts are working by Feb. 10, motorists can still expect occasional lane closures as workers complete the reconstruction of California between Second and Third streets, Whan said.
Then the entire roundabout zone will get a 2-inch top coat of asphalt and permanent pavement markings. This should all happen before the end of February, Whan said.
Installation of landscaping will be continuing after the roundabouts are fully functioning, he said.
Whan said his experience driving the roundabout is practically surreal. "I'm actually driving on what I've been looking at for 10 years," he said of his decade of monitoring evolving engineering plans.
The key to driving the roundabouts is to "slow down,' Whan said.
City public works has come up with an acronym to help motorists: SLY, which stands for Slow, Look, Yield.