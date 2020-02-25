Napa's To Kalon dispute between Constellation and The Vineyard House continues

The Vineyard House must stop selling wine branded with the To Kalon name until its dispute with Constellation Brands can be heard in court, a federal judge ruled last Friday.

The ruling comes following Constellation Brand’s request in January for a preliminary injunction on the To Kalon name. It’s the latest development in a long-running dispute between The Vineyard House and Constellation Brands, which purchased the trademarks for “To Kalon” and “To Kalon Vineyard” along with Robert Mondavi Winery in 2004.

The Vineyard House owner, Jeremy Nickel, lobbed a lawsuit against Constellation Brands in March of last year, accusing the company of having obtained its respective trademarks for the To Kalon name fraudulently and using them to “misrepresent” the wine to consumers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}