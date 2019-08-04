How to get fair discounts

Discounts on admission to the Napa Town & Country Fair and carnival rides are available before the fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Carnival ride bands, which cost $35 during the fair, can be purchased for $25 at Napa's two McDonalds restaurants, 806 W. Imola Ave. and 3224 Jefferson St.; Rabobank, 700 Trancas St., and at the Napa Valley Expo office, 575 Third St.

Pre-fair adult admission tickets to the five-day fair can be bought at the Expo office for $10, a $3 saving.