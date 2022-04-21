 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa’s Vine bus system lifts mask-wearing requirement after federal court ruling

  • Updated
  • 0
Vine bus
Submitted

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority on Thursday lifted its requirement to wear masks aboard Vine buses, after a federal judge overturned the federal mask mandate for public transit that had been in effect during the two-year coronavirus pandemic.

Effective Friday, passengers will not need a face covering to board buses in the Vine system or to enter the Soscol Gateway Transit Center in Napa, the NVTA announced in a news release Thursday morning. The transit authority did encourage bus riders to continue wearing masks, which became mandatory shortly after COVID-19 emergency rules took effect in early 2020.

The lifting of Vine’s mask mandate follows a Monday ruling in U.S. District Court in Florida that struck down a federal requirement to wear face coverings on passenger trains, airplanes and transit hubs. Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Tampa ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have the authority to enforce the mandate.

The CDC had previously announced an extension of the mandate through May 3 to allow more time to study the virus’ Omicron subvariant BA.2, which now comprises more than 85 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

People are also reading…

NVTA originally planned an announcement on its mask policy later Wednesday, but delayed it after the U.S. Justice Department said it would appeal to reverse the order that overturned the federal mandate.

On Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health announced it would no longer require masks on public transit, saying the state would align its guidance with that of federal health officials. However, Dr. Tomas Aragon, the state’s public health officer, continued to recommend mask use during travel, citing the crowding and lack of ventilation at airports, train stations and other venues.

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa. The CDC says it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.” 

Reaction to the lifting of mask requirements has varied among the Bay Area’s public transit systems. As of Wednesday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District had ended their mandates. However, other agencies including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Caltrain and Solano County Transit said they would either continue requiring masks, or await further federal and state guidance.

BART announced just before 5 p.m. Wednesday it would make masks optional on its trains in and around San Francisco, but the authority’s board of directors said it will discuss a new, temporary mask mandate at its next meeting April 28, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Could Berryessa provide Napa water in a pinch?
Local News
alert featured

Could Berryessa provide Napa water in a pinch?

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Massive Lake Berryessa is in Napa County. Could it provide water to Napa Valley in a drought?

Napa toddler faces cancer
Local News
alert top story

Napa toddler faces cancer

  • Jennifer Huffman
  • Updated
  • 0

This Napa toddler has a form of stomach cancer. Meet Lyla Montañez. 

Napa County wineries sued over website accessibility call for more clear compliance terms
Local News
alert top story

Napa County wineries sued over website accessibility call for more clear compliance terms

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Trade groups estimate that about four dozen local wineries have been sued, with an overwhelming majority of the lawsuits coming from a single plaintiff.

A 'goldmine' of Napa history: Census numbers offer a detailed look into Napa of the 1950s
Local News
alert featured

A 'goldmine' of Napa history: Census numbers offer a detailed look into Napa of the 1950s

  • Jennifer Huffman
  • Updated
  • 0

Get a glimpse of Napa life in the 1950s using newly released census numbers. 

Police: Pickup crashes into Jack in the Box restaurant in American Canyon, no one injured
News

Police: Pickup crashes into Jack in the Box restaurant in American Canyon, no one injured

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

The eatery closed for the rest of Sunday after a pickup struck another car and then a wall facing the drive-thru lane, according to police.

Check out chromebooks, conga drums and more at Napa County libraries
News

Check out chromebooks, conga drums and more at Napa County libraries

  • Cynthia Sweeney
  • Updated
  • 0

Borrow hot spots, a guitar, even a sewing machine at any of Napa County Libraries new Library of Things. 

State of the salt marshes: Since completion in 2016, Napa River Salt Marsh Restoration Project tracks steady progress
Local News
alert top story

State of the salt marshes: Since completion in 2016, Napa River Salt Marsh Restoration Project tracks steady progress

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly six years after restoration construction was completed at the former Cargill salt ponds in Napa, the previously industrialized marshes are alive with wildlife activity.

First off-grid home in the city of Napa nearing completion
Local News
alert featured

First off-grid home in the city of Napa nearing completion

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Alex Slarve, owner of Slarve Construction, has just about finished up a city of Napa home that will operate entirely with solar power and batteries, and has no connection to the PG&E power grid. 

The niche farmers of Napa Valley keeping our ag landscape interesting
Local News
alert top story

The niche farmers of Napa Valley keeping our ag landscape interesting

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

In cabernet country, it's easy to forget that there are plenty of small-scale farms in the Napa area that aren’t focused on grapes or wine.

The city of Napa's long-dormant South Jefferson park plan could be revived after dredging project
Local News
alert top story

The city of Napa's long-dormant South Jefferson park plan could be revived after dredging project

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

A plan to build a park in the 58-acre city property beyond the southern end of South Jefferson street could move a step forward if Napa River dredging material is dumped there later this year. 

Backers of Napa’s twice-vetoed Mayacamas charter school appeal to State Board of Education
Local News
alert top story

Backers of Napa’s twice-vetoed Mayacamas charter school appeal to State Board of Education

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Advocates for the self-governing middle school seek to override rejections by the boards of the Napa school district and county education office.

With recreational cannabis sales open, Napa’s dispensaries adjust their marketing and partnership plans
Local News
alert top story

With recreational cannabis sales open, Napa’s dispensaries adjust their marketing and partnership plans

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

The pot prohibition is over in Napa County, which has local cannabis dispensaries eager to partner up with the valley’s esteemed hotels, restaurants, wineries and spas.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong eases curbs, businesses reopen as COVID cases fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News