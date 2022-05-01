Napa’s 'Volunteer Gardener' grows food for locals living in the margin

For Jenn Corleone, healing comes with some dirt and gardening tools.

Many folks take up small-scale gardens as a backyard hobby or weekend pastime, but for Corleone, a fourth-generation Napan, this is her life’s purpose.

She hasn’t had an easy life — bouts of homelessness, intense chronic pain and countless instances of trauma have made sure of that — but now that she has her own space to live in, Corleone spends her days establishing a community garden for Napa’s “Rainbow House” family shelter and concocting plans to improve local access to produce and healthy food.

This isn’t the first time Corleone has built up gardens for folks who live in the margin—she has a longstanding Instagram account called “The Volunteer Gardener” with over 8,000 followers that have watched her gardening journey over the years — but this will be one of her largest endeavors yet, as her new apartment is right next door and she has all sorts of big-picture plans for the space.

“This is where I am supposed to be,” she said.

After moving into her place last October, Corleone had back surgery within a week of settling in. Regardless, she was able to transform the shelter’s front yard and surrounding raised beds into what she calls the “Farmacy,” and even hosted a fundraiser event where she gave out free starter plants for those who stopped by on April 30.

As of now, she starts all of the plants in her apartment and walks them down to the garden when they are ready to be planted, but has since set a goal for herself to raise funds for a more permanent solution.

“A year from now, I see a thriving greenhouse over there,” she said at the plant hand-out event on Saturday. “To prove that the disabled can garden and that food can be free.”

For now, Corleone is primarily focused on maintaining her existing plants and prepping those for the fall, as well as looking for materials to involve the kids who live at the shelter and want to help “Miss Jenn.” Most recently, the volunteer gardener was gifted a compost tumbler, which she says the kids can “spin all day long.”

“So if you want to go burn off some stressful energy that you don’t understand because you are 7 years old … go for it,” she said. “Anything I can do to serve as a distraction from everything going on.”

So as much as the project is about growing free food and giving Corleone a meditative way to funnel her energy, it is also about engaging the local children in the process. According to Rainbow House’s Trev Williams, there isn’t much better than seeing the kids hop outside to help Corleone water and weed the new beds.

“I have seen Jenn thrive 500% since starting the garden, [and] it is not only therapeutic for her, but it is great for the community. It is sustainable, and it is wonderful for the kids that live here,” said Williams. “It is watching the plants grow, and the people that are part of it grow as well.”

Also a cheerleader for Corleone and the new garden is Genny Say, who works as a clinical social worker for Queen of the Valley. She is thrilled to see Corleone’s vision come to life, and is especially proud of the work she has done to make the property inviting and comforting for the folks who live there.

“She has made it a place where they can go and just be present,” said Say. “She has been able to really beautify this space that she is in, and it's not the same for everybody … This is a really critical journey for her.”

For Corleone, though, this is just the way she lives.

“They’ve got their challenges, I’ve got my challenges, and the universe has its challenges,” she said, “so there’s a whole lot of healing going on in this garden.”

Follow Corleone and the garden’s journey on Instagram @the_volunteer_gardener.

