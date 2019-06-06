The Napa High team of Sarah Carleton and Emma Wallenbrock won first place with their video, "Water in a Changing Climate, in the 2019 Napa County Water Conservation Video Contest.
The 30-second public service announcement will be up on the big screen as part of the pre-show program for all films shown at the Century Napa Valley Theatre on Friday, June 7 through Thursday, June 13. Each of the winning partners also received a $60 gift card for Century Napa Valley.
This fourth annual video contest was once again sponsored by the cities of Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, and Calistoga, the town of Yountville, Napa County, and the Napa County Resource Conservation District.
Second place winner was Martin Arriaga from Napa High, with third place going to Itzi Padilla from American Canyon High. Full contest details and the top three videos from all four years can be viewed online at www.napawatersheds.org/videocontest.