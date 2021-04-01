Napa’s wine industry seeks legislative aid for labor, fire concerns

“We’re doing something we rarely do, which is to have a single topic — fire — as our centerpiece for almost the entire day,” Dillion said of the upcoming meeting. “I think their concerns are our concerns — they are everyone’s concerns.”

The Napa County Farm Bureau is also hoping to see wildfire mitigation prioritized at the local level, according to CEO Ryan Klobas; the group plans to submit its own letter to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. Economic recovery is also at the top of the list of priorities, Klobas said, noting he’s been so far very pleased at the “excellent” work County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has been doing in helping to lead an economic recovery workshop hosted by the Farm Bureau.

It’s also up to local officials to communicate the situation on the ground to representatives at the state and federal level, Klobas added.

“When it comes to our local elected officials, one of their jobs is to truly understand the depth of the issues we’re involved in, and to really work with state and federal officials to address those,” he said.

