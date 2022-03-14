Napa’s Worm Lady reflects on 20-plus years of vermicomposting

Debbie Stevens has held the title of Napa’s Worm Lady since 1999. She has entertained countless children at the Farmers Market, taught hordes of hobby gardeners how to implement an at-home compost system, and has brewed gallons upon gallons of her specialty worm tea.
But believe it or not, Stevens hasn’t always been so fond of the wriggling little organisms.
“I thought that it was disgusting,” she said of her first encounter with vermiculture. “But I was in a condo, and I didn't have a lot of room to do composting, so two weeks later, I bought worms and I haven’t stopped since.”
Stevens fell quickly for the repetitive yet impactful nature of vermicomposting — where she breeds, houses and sells worms and the compost they live in — and her customers at Worm Endings Unlimited (and the plants in her expansive home garden) are grateful for it.
She has spent over 20 years optimizing her blend of worms, rotting food, newspapers and more, and frankly, doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon.
“I am almost 69, and my body is tired, but I don’t know how to stop,” she said with a laugh.
Stevens has always had a green thumb, and as a former Master Gardener, she was first introduced to the worming world during a workshop put on by the organization.
After getting over the initial gag factor, she started with a small bin of worms, eventually upgrading to a high-tech alternative for housing her little soil-dwelling helpers.
“I went to this huge $500 plastic unit that had a crank, and that was really neat,” Stevens recalls. “But then we hit a hot spell of over 100 degrees, and I was watering it and the plastic absorbed the outside heat and the worms all melted … It was nasty.”
Nowadays, Stevens has her wooden bins nestled under the awning in her backyard, where she can keep the worms warm and well-fed without birds, frogs and other pests swooping in for an unwelcome snack.
When she is ready to extract the worms for sale, Stevens fills small recycled containers of worms and compost tea, and when she attends the Farmers Market, she typically brings about two pounds of worms with her.
“I used to take like six [pounds] which took up way too much of my time and made me way too stressed,” she said. “When I am digging in here, I do it by hand, and I am pulling out worms one-by-one … The worms in here don’t like all that movement so some of them will die, so not only am I selling worms, I am also killing worms as I am digging in the bins.”
Getting to this point of sacrificially plucking the worms requires a lot of work, though, so creating compost tea – or worm tea – has proven to be advantageous for Stevens and her business.
In making this tea, she cares for her worms in the same way — feeding them with rotting food scraps and organic material once a week and watering them based on moisture levels — and then loads some of the wormless compost into her brewing machine to make the microbe-packed liquid for spraying or irrigating home gardens.
“It's a cold aeration, so it pulls out all the live microbes and nutrients,” she explained. “So I will take it out of my brewer, and you can water your plants with it or you can even spray it on roses that have aphids, and it eats the aphids like a ladybug would.”
Stevens said that for folks who don’t want to invest in a brewing machine but want to make their own compost tea, a five-gallon bucket and a fish pump would also work just fine.
“I do have some people who come and buy my compost, and they make their own when it is convenient because the compost tea should be used within 24 hours,” she said. “So when I go to the market, I take them out of the brewer at 5:30 in the morning, and if I bring some home that didn’t sell, I pour it back in there and add fresh compost because I am not going to sell it if it is more than a day old.”
Similarly, while Stevens has cut back on the amount of actual worms she brings to sell at the Farmers Market, she says the preparation is still very tedious. Depending on her schedule, market prep can fill up to three whole days before.
And since she is currently helping care for her father with dementia, Stevens says she finds herself with less and less time for her worms, but the hobby will always be important to her.
“Last year was the best year I had ever had, with COVID and everybody being home,” she said. “I made more money last year than I have ever made from worms … But I do it for my heart and for something to do, not for the money.”
