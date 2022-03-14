Napa’s Worm Lady reflects on 20-plus years of vermicomposting

Debbie Stevens has held the title of Napa’s Worm Lady since 1999. She has entertained countless children at the Farmers Market, taught hordes of hobby gardeners how to implement an at-home compost system, and has brewed gallons upon gallons of her specialty worm tea.

But believe it or not, Stevens hasn’t always been so fond of the wriggling little organisms.

“I thought that it was disgusting,” she said of her first encounter with vermiculture. “But I was in a condo, and I didn't have a lot of room to do composting, so two weeks later, I bought worms and I haven’t stopped since.”

Stevens fell quickly for the repetitive yet impactful nature of vermicomposting — where she breeds, houses and sells worms and the compost they live in — and her customers at Worm Endings Unlimited (and the plants in her expansive home garden) are grateful for it.

She has spent over 20 years optimizing her blend of worms, rotting food, newspapers and more, and frankly, doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon.

“I am almost 69, and my body is tired, but I don’t know how to stop,” she said with a laugh.

Stevens has always had a green thumb, and as a former Master Gardener, she was first introduced to the worming world during a workshop put on by the organization.

After getting over the initial gag factor, she started with a small bin of worms, eventually upgrading to a high-tech alternative for housing her little soil-dwelling helpers.

“I went to this huge $500 plastic unit that had a crank, and that was really neat,” Stevens recalls. “But then we hit a hot spell of over 100 degrees, and I was watering it and the plastic absorbed the outside heat and the worms all melted … It was nasty.”

Nowadays, Stevens has her wooden bins nestled under the awning in her backyard, where she can keep the worms warm and well-fed without birds, frogs and other pests swooping in for an unwelcome snack.

When she is ready to extract the worms for sale, Stevens fills small recycled containers of worms and compost tea, and when she attends the Farmers Market, she typically brings about two pounds of worms with her.

“I used to take like six [pounds] which took up way too much of my time and made me way too stressed,” she said. “When I am digging in here, I do it by hand, and I am pulling out worms one-by-one … The worms in here don’t like all that movement so some of them will die, so not only am I selling worms, I am also killing worms as I am digging in the bins.”

Getting to this point of sacrificially plucking the worms requires a lot of work, though, so creating compost tea – or worm tea – has proven to be advantageous for Stevens and her business.

In making this tea, she cares for her worms in the same way — feeding them with rotting food scraps and organic material once a week and watering them based on moisture levels — and then loads some of the wormless compost into her brewing machine to make the microbe-packed liquid for spraying or irrigating home gardens.

“It's a cold aeration, so it pulls out all the live microbes and nutrients,” she explained. “So I will take it out of my brewer, and you can water your plants with it or you can even spray it on roses that have aphids, and it eats the aphids like a ladybug would.”

Stevens said that for folks who don’t want to invest in a brewing machine but want to make their own compost tea, a five-gallon bucket and a fish pump would also work just fine.

“I do have some people who come and buy my compost, and they make their own when it is convenient because the compost tea should be used within 24 hours,” she said. “So when I go to the market, I take them out of the brewer at 5:30 in the morning, and if I bring some home that didn’t sell, I pour it back in there and add fresh compost because I am not going to sell it if it is more than a day old.”

Similarly, while Stevens has cut back on the amount of actual worms she brings to sell at the Farmers Market, she says the preparation is still very tedious. Depending on her schedule, market prep can fill up to three whole days before.

And since she is currently helping care for her father with dementia, Stevens says she finds herself with less and less time for her worms, but the hobby will always be important to her.

“Last year was the best year I had ever had, with COVID and everybody being home,” she said. “I made more money last year than I have ever made from worms … But I do it for my heart and for something to do, not for the money.”

Vermiculture tips from Napa's Worm Lady Debbie Stevens, owner and operator of Worm Endings Unlimited, breaks down the basics of vermicomposting. What should you avoid putting in your vermicompost? CITRUS: “They really like lemons and oranges once it is broken down, but you can’t give them that because it's too acidic ... It changes the pH, and then these little red mites pop up all over, and they attach to the worms and they suck them. Those red mites will kill a bin in half a day.”

ROSES, MINT, IVY: “Roses get diseases so you don’t put those in there, and you also don't use mint or ivy because the worms will eat it and it will disappear, but they don't kill the little spores. So if you use that compost, they will start popping up all over your yard.”

FRESH FOOD: “I have people say, ‘Oh I gave my worms some fresh lettuce and they aren’t eating it and now it's starting to rot so I need to throw it out,’ and I say, ‘Oh no, they like your food when it is blue and green and fuzzy and nasty – that is when they are excited and when they want to eat.’” How do worms reproduce? “That white band that you sometimes see, that's the reproductive band and it will swell up bigger, and you need two worms to have the swollen band … They are hermaphrodite, but they can’t make their own eggs.”

“When their mojo is going, they swell way up, [and] two worms wrap themselves up in each other's band, and it takes them several hours. As they slip apart out of each other's band, this little teeny tiny cocoon shows up and slides off.”

“So when I find worms with the band, I throw them back in — I don’t sell them because I need the worm eggs.”

“When they first make the eggs, I can only see them in the sunlight, and I have to take the soil out to the sun and they are like a fluorescent yellow. Then, when they mature and get ready to hatch, they turn more of a dark brown.” What makes for ideal worm bin conditions? “The worms do best in 55 to 85 degrees, and it has been really cold so we have had the lights on. In the heat, I leave the lid open.”

“It should smell like the forest … People worry about compost stinking, but if you keep the right balance, it doesn’t stink. When you first add food it will stink, but after that, it shouldn’t stink at all.”

“You can overdo it with the food, and that throws the pH off and it is a whole mess … I have to hold back, especially in the summer, and I hate it, but I know if I fill up with fruit – we have an apricot tree – it will backfire on me.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.