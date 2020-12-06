Napa’s youngest financial advisor forges path to new career

For the record, Remy Jacobson does NOT rely on a Magic 8-Ball when it comes to giving financial advice. He is a licensed professional, after all.
However, during a recent visit at Jacobson’s office in downtown Napa, when asked if Jacobson would have a successful career as a financial advisor, the orb did predict the following: “SIGNS POINT TO YES.”
All the same, Remy isn’t waiting for any so-called signs. He’s already on the road to success. Remy, who turned 19 in August, recently became Napa County’s youngest financial advisor, and one of the youngest in the country, said his father, Rich Jacobson of Jacobson Wealth Management.
To start that career, Remy had to earn his Series 7 license, which allows him to sell virtually any type of individual security. He also earned a Series 66 license, which is required to work as an investment advisor in the United States.
“I’ve always been interested in finance,” said Remy. “I think the stock market and economy are very interesting because they are like a social science,” he said. “There’s a lot of human psychology that goes into it."
Remy, a Napa High School graduate, class of 2019, is currently a student at Napa Valley College. He’ll transfer after two years, most likely to earn a degree in finance.
While some college students might find other ways to occupy their time, Remy said he loves to study the financial services industry.
“I genuinely enjoy working and what I’m doing,” said Remy. It gives him a purpose, he said, and “that is a big factor in why I do the things I do.”
His sense of entrepreneurship started as a young kid, said Jacobson.
“My parents were very keen on the idea if you want something you have to go out and get it yourself,” he said. “So I would go door-to-door with my wagon and my sister doing car washes” and setting up lemonade stands.
Early on, the stock market got his attention. “I had always enjoyed doing research on stocks,” Remy said. “I wanted to see the numbers go up.”
He bought his first stock, a European telephone company, when he was just 11.
“It didn’t go well,” he admitted. “I basically had a huge loss.”
But being a financial advisor is much more than just buying and selling stocks, said Remy.
“There’s a huge portion of the business that is relationships with people and really helping people work towards financial freedom.”
“One of the things I enjoy most about the industry is the relationships you build with other people. You become close to these the families you’re working with and they trust you and it’s a beautiful thing.”
When asked if Remy feels different than most students his age, he paused. “Yes in some sense," he said.
“Most kids don’t typically go from high school to their career. But I still make my share of mistakes as young adults my age do. I tend to hyper-analyze things and the relationships I have. I’m selective with the people I let in my space.”
At the same time, “I’m a pretty average person,” he said.
“Just maybe a little more motivated at this time than some. But in terms of abilities, I never thought of myself as someone with outlandish abilities. I’m just motivated to work hard.”
That wasn’t always the case, said Remy. He was an average student during most of his high school years, but a month-long hiking trip between his junior and senior year was a key turning point for the young adult.
Remy had joined an expedition in Quebec, filled with mainly French speakers. Remy did not speak much French at the time.
“It was very difficult,” said Remy. “That was a huge learning experience.”
Yet, “I love doing crazy things that not many people do,” said Remy. “Just the sense of adventure. I don’t want to live a life that many other people have lived.”
Remy's father, Rich Jacobson, said his son is a natural entrepreneur. Besides that, “He has always excelled at math so his brain is naturally very quantitative.”
More importantly, “Remy has a huge heart and is extremely caring — almost to a fault,” said his father.
“One day he missed his morning classes at high school and when I checked with him he explained a friend’s truck broke down and he immediately drove over to help him out. Remy is the guy that would go out of his way to help people, no matter who you are. I know Remy will be very successful because he cares so much about others.”
Remy admits he likes to be challenged, and strive for something “more.”
“To me, that life has always been more exciting, but it comes with a lot of struggle and a lot of work you have to put into it.”
Yes, there are reasons that some people might be skeptical about working with a new, and young, financial advisor, but to Remy, “It’s not about the age, it’s about how genuine a person is and how competent they are and their value system.”
Even in his free time, Remy likes to study finance.
"That's my hobby," he admitted. Yes, "it's nerdy," he said with a laugh. But this Napan also loves studying astronomy and sciences like chemistry. "And I’m absolutely a music fanatic” of every genre including classical, old school, new age, hip hop, and R&B.
