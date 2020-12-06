Napa’s youngest financial advisor forges path to new career

More importantly, “Remy has a huge heart and is extremely caring — almost to a fault,” said his father.

“One day he missed his morning classes at high school and when I checked with him he explained a friend’s truck broke down and he immediately drove over to help him out. Remy is the guy that would go out of his way to help people, no matter who you are. I know Remy will be very successful because he cares so much about others.”

Remy admits he likes to be challenged, and strive for something “more.”

“To me, that life has always been more exciting, but it comes with a lot of struggle and a lot of work you have to put into it.”

Yes, there are reasons that some people might be skeptical about working with a new, and young, financial advisor, but to Remy, “It’s not about the age, it’s about how genuine a person is and how competent they are and their value system.”

Even in his free time, Remy likes to study finance.

"That's my hobby," he admitted. Yes, "it's nerdy," he said with a laugh. But this Napan also loves studying astronomy and sciences like chemistry. "And I’m absolutely a music fanatic” of every genre including classical, old school, new age, hip hop, and R&B.