In yet another signal that Napa continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, sales tax revenue from city businesses rose in the third quarter of 2022.

Sales tax revenue rose 3.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021, according to the most recent analytics from HdL. That’s the company that provides such data to the city.

While numbers for all of 2022 are not yet available, when comparing 2020 (at the height of the pandemic) to 2021, Napa’s sales tax revenue rose 25.5%, HdL reported.

Of 13 geographic areas in Napa, Oxbow Public Market businesses saw the greatest increase in the third quarter – sales tax revenue was up 19% year-over-year.

Sales tax revenue rose 14% in the greater Oxbow area, 13.6% in a north section of Soscol Avenue (in part bordered by Lincoln Avenue and Silverado Trail), and 8.8% on the commercial part of Jefferson Street.

Only one Napa district saw a decline in sales revenue in the third quarter of 2022 -- First Street business sales tax revenue dropped 4.6%. Tax revenue for the greater downtown area rose , albeit just .1%.

“Napa has done a really good job ion recovering from the original shock of the pandemic,” said Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State economics professor and founder of Economic Forensics and Analytics Inc.

City-wide, the revenue numbers, “show positive, consistent, and sustainable growth for Napa and our business community,” said Jeri Hansen, Napa Chamber CEO and president.

Todd Zapolski, of Zapolski Real Estate and First Street Napa, acknowledged the decline in sales tax revenue on First Street. However, he noted that a high percentage of First Street Napa’s open businesses, “have seen significant year to year (’21 to “22) bumps in annual gross revenue.” Compared to other shopping areas of Napa and the Bay Area, “First Street has had impressive growth.”

Eyler said it’s hard to say why the First Street businesses saw a decline in the third quarter.

“It’s tricky to look at the individual geographic areas and make any broad statements about the city’s economy,” he said.

According to the HdL report, there are 93 businesses in the First Street business district, 23 in the Oxbow Public Market district, 140 in the Soscol north district and 109 on the Jefferson Street area. The revenue chart includes data from a total of 2,159 Napa businesses.

Eyler noted that small changes can impact sales tax revenue. For example, if a several businesses cut hours or services because they can’t hire enough employees, that in turn shrinks the economic “footprint,” of that area.

“Don’t get too caught up in sub-districts as much as the entire city moving forward,” said the economist.

Hansen agreed. “Comparing one quarter over another, even those with a slight decrease, doesn’t necessarily indicate a pattern. It is more of a snapshot in time that could reflect a multitude of factors,” she said.

Since joining the Chamber as CEO and president, she’s had the chance to speak to a number of business owners and employees over the past several months, said Hansen.

“Anecdotally, their outlook is optimistic. More new businesses opening or current businesses are expanding in all areas of the city and that creates diversity in our economy and in our sales tax revenue stream.”

Gabe Carlin, Oxbow Public Market market manager, said in a statement that he thinks the market has become one of the most popular shopping and dining destinations in the Napa area "because we have continued to evolve to meet the wants and needs of our local market as well as the expectations of the tourists visiting the wine country area."

"In recent years, we have updated our merchandising mix, expanding the number and quality of our tenants to keep everything fresh and new,"

Carlin wrote.

In his mind, Oxbow Public Market "has done a wonderful job of collecting an exhilarating, yet diverse set of best-in-class tenants, each of which has contributed to the Market’s reputation as “the” place to go for great food and wine. Simultaneously, some of our restaurants have recently expanded or recreated their venues to deliver an indoor-outdoor experience that is very attractive to all of our visitors."

