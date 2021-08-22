Napa Salvation Army gets new leaders, ones with a long history with the nonprofit

For Captain Tim Danielson, the Salvation Army is more than a job. It’s a significant part of his family’s heritage.
For six generations, going back to Tim’s great-great grandmother, many, many members of his family have been officers in the Salvation Army.
Looking through a family photo album, the legacy is quite apparent. Great aunts and uncles and grandparents are pictured — all are wearing Salvation Army uniforms, hats and bonnets, sashes and pins.
“It’s not just a job,” said Tim, 39. “It’s a calling.”
The Salvation Army is focused on serving others.
“We get to see people’s lives completely transformed,” said Tim. “Nothing else quite compares.”
Tim and his wife Diana hope to do the same in Napa. The Danielsons are the new captains of the Salvation Army Napa Corps program.
The two captains and their eight (soon to be nine) children arrived in Napa in late June. They were most recently stationed in Redding.
Napa’s previous captains, Roger and Bridget McCort, are now working for the Salvation Army in Grass Valley, California.
“We had really grown roots in Redding,” said Tim. With eight kids in school and community ties, it was hard to leave, he admitted. In addition to youth and young adult activities, the couple have been Salvation Army officers for nine years.
“Napa is an open book to us,” said Tim. “We didn’t really know what to expect coming to Napa,” except for more moderate temperatures than in Redding, he said with a laugh. He’s originally from Fresno.
So far, their Napa posting is going well, said Tim. Notably, Napa’s Salvation Army culinary training program “is phenomenal.”
The Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy program, run by Chef Paul Fields, includes people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse and teaches them kitchen skills to support employment in local hospitality industries.
“This is one the best programs I’ve ever seen the Salvation Army run,” said Tim. “It really is helping people that are very vulnerable but yet at a pivotal place in their lives.”
Plus, “I’ve just never seen a program do 100% job placement. It’s great to see a program like this which shows these guys and gals, there’s hope. And at the same time, it benefits the community, too,” by providing much-needed staffing for hospitality businesses.
Tim said that some of their initial goals for Napa include offering more opportunities for those in recovery.
“I would like to see the Salvation Army be a more integral part of this entire community, whether in disasters or the social service world,” he said. “We have a lot of ability to come alongside other organizations and be a helper. Extend a handout and be more of a help, and let them know we’re here as a completer not a competitor.”
Moving every two to four years is normal for captains in the Salvation Army, they explained.
Diana Danielson said the relocation process is the most stressful and difficult, especially with a large family. For example, this past week she was finalizing school enrollments and trying to find new orthodontists and dentists and family doctors.
Plus, doing her everyday work for the Salvation Army.
They are essentially “on-call” 24/7, Diana said.
“We always have our phones on, or email,” she said.
So far, because of its focus on the culinary program, Napa’s Salvation Army is different from their other postings, she said. In Redding, their Salvation Army was heavily involved in disaster relief efforts.
The job doesn’t pay much, the couple noted. The salary is only about $30,000 to 40,000 a year, total.
“We’re not it in it for the money,” said Tim with a laugh.
However, the family lives in a house the Salvation Army owns in North Napa. A car and health care is provided.
Diana said that one of her goals is to promote the Salvation Army name and culinary program to a wider Napa audience.
“There’s a certain group of people who know about what program we have and then that’s it.”
She hopes to change that.
The new Napa captain said she wanted Napans to know that “when we move into a new community, we come in wholeheartedly. We embrace it as if we’ve always lived here. We will put our heart and soul into what we do here, even though we know it’s temporary.”
“We look forward to serving the community in the best way we can,” said Tim.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com