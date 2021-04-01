Napa Sanitation District approves new sewer rates with little protest

What will you pay?

New sewer service rates the Napa Sanitation District will charge over the next five years will keep rates the same or decrease them for some types and housing and smaller businesses, but gradually raise them through 2026 at apartment complexes, mobile homes, restaurants and hotels. A rate cut for homes that include an accessory dwelling unit or “granny flat” will take immediate effect for 2021-22.

Sewer service is billed annually to residential properties, but monthly to commercial and industrial customers based on their actual water consumption.

Single-family home: $738.60 per year now; no change through 2026

Duplex: $738.60 per year now; decrease of $29.54 annually to $590.88 in 2026

Condos and townhouses: $738.60 per year now; decrease of $22.16 annually to $627.81 in 2026

Single-family home with an accessory dwelling unit: $1,477.20 per year now; decrease of $369.30 in 2021-22 to $1,107.90

Apartments: $443.16 per year now; increase of $29.54 annually to $590.88 in 2026

Mobile homes: $443.16 per year now; increase of $36.93 annually to $627.81 in 2026

Sample bank or business office (business rates vary according to water use): $738.60 per year now; no change through 2026

Sample retail store: $738.60 per year now; increase of $18.28 annually to $830 in 2026

Sample restaurant: $10,520 per year now; increase of $818 annually to $14,610 in 2026

Sample hotel without restaurant: $12,570 per year now; increase of $1,678 annually to $20,960 in 2026

Sample hotel with restaurant: $83,240 per year now; increase of $8,600 annually to $126,240 in 2026