The Napa Sanitation District plans to increase the green energy it creates at its wastewater treatment plant using the methane produced by sewage-feasting bacteria.

It has signed an agreement with NextEra Energy Resources LLC to install a linear generator fueled by methane. The resulting energy will help run the plant.

The key ingredient is created at the plant inside the 80-foot-tall, egg-shaped dome that is an anaerobic digester. Drivers on Highway 29 can see the structure while crossing the Butler Bridge over the Napa River, south of the city of Napa.

This digester is where bacteria break down sewage solids and restaurant grease, with methane as a by-product. NapaSan's general manager, Tim Healy, has described the digester as a mechanical stomach.

The wastewater plant already uses this methane to run a cogeneration system that produces electricity. The new plan is to raise the amount of methane produced by accepting more grease and fat from restaurants, providing fuel for the linear generator as well.

Assuming NapaSan produces adequate biogas for both the linear generator and cogeneration system, savings over 14 years could be $3.4 million on the conservative side, district officials said. That compares to buying electricity off the grid.

The linear generator looks like a large metallic container and is 8 feet tall, 8 feet wide and 20 feet long. It uses biogas to create a reaction inside, which in turn creates motion, which in turn generates electricity.

Mainspring Energy developed the linear generator. The company's chief commercial officer Jim Dawe said this is the first time the technology has been used at a wastewater treatment plant.

Healy said the linear generator is an important part of the sanitation district’s climate change mitigation plan.

“The addition of this Mainspring unit to our plant will help us meet our clean energy goals, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create operational efficiencies,” he said in a news release.

The linear generator is to be installed by year’s end.

Besides the cogeneration system and the coming linear generator, NapaSan has a solar array installed in 2015. The district's operations services director Jim Keller estimated that these green sources combined will generate 75% to 80% of the energy used at the wastewater treatment plant.

In addition, NapaSan plans to buy the remaining electricity needed through Marin Clean Energy’s Deep Green program. Then the plant will use 100% green energy, Keller said.

NapaSan treats sewage from the city of Napa and some nearby areas, such as the Silverado Resort & Spa and the airport industrial area. Since August 2012, it has also accepted fats, grease and oil waste from local restaurants. The waste is hauled to the plant's grease receiving station and pumped into the digester.

