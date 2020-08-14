Napa Sanitation District harvests Napa's sewage sludge for fertilizer

But, during big storms, large amounts of groundwater seeps into the sewer pipes. Then some extra sewage-treating capacity beyond the treatment plant is needed. That’s where the adjacent ponds created in 1967 come in.

Sewage – which is mostly water - is piped through the four ponds, where solids settle out and microorganisms feed on waste. It takes about a month to treat sewage that could be handled by the treatment plant in less than a day.

The NapaSan website said the ponds provide “natural purification processes.”

Solids remain at the bottom of Pond 1. That’s where the $2.3 million dredging project being handled by Clean Harbors Environmental Services comes in.

The dredge looks like a small boat in the pond. Water there is about five feet deep this summer.

“It’s like a paddle boat so it can operate in shallow water,” Senior Engineer Matthew Lemmon said.

From the dredge, solids are pumped to a processing area, where four centrifuges are used for dewatering. Lemmon compared them to salad spinners that force the water out.

The final product is a black mound of moist materiel that from a distance looks like coffee grounds. It is ready to be trucked to nearby NapaSan fields.