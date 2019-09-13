A plaque honoring John W. Stewart, a former manager of the Napa Sanitation District, was unveiled at a dedication ceremony Friday morning at NapaSan offices.
Stewart, 68, was killed on May 31, 2018 while crossing Soscol Avenue on foot. A motorist was arrested a year later and charged with vehicular manslaughter.
Some 80 people, including family, friends and colleagues, attended the event. Speakers included Napa Mayor Jill Techel, Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory and Tim Healy, NapaSan general manager.
The plaque will be permanently placed in front of NapaSan’s Administration Building. It reads:
"With gratitude for his service, vision, and leadership in the conception and development of recycled water systems in the Coombsville and Carneros areas of Napa County. His knowledge of legal and engineering requirements proved crucial to the ultimate success of these groundbreaking recycled water distribution systems. John’s energy, passion, and dedication will long be remembered and appreciated by his colleagues and friends."