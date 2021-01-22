Napa Sanitation District looks at sewer rate changes for next 5 years

Customers under California's Proposition 218 can send in protest letters for proposed sewer rate increases. If more than half the parcel owners protest, the increases cannot go forward.

The Taxpayers Association in 2016 led an unsuccessful attempt to stop that five-year round of increases. Of the 12,231 parcel owners, 2,238 submitted protests.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley is the chairperson for the NapaSan Board. One thought he has about the proposed rates is that restaurants and hotels would face increases when they are trying to recover from the pandemic. But he also noted their water use that helps determine their sewer bills will be lower.

Sedgley favored releasing the proposed rates to the public for comment.

“Let’s put it out there and listen to the community,” Sedgley said.

One change this time around is how the district calculates rates. Rates are based on how much water the average home uses in the winter when landscaping isn’t a factor. This is water going into the sewers and to the water treatment plant.

NapaSan previously assumed an average single-family home used 210 gallons per day. Water conservation in the wake of recent droughts has lowered this to 117 gallons per day.