Napa Sanitation District looks at sewer rate changes for next 5 years

Napa Sanitation District is planning five years of sewer rates that could see bills for single-family homes hold steady and bills for hotels and restaurants rise.
Overall, the district wants to see a 3% annual increase, or 15% for five years. But it has various customer categories and the proposed increase for single-family homes is no increase whatsoever.
Owners of single-family homes in the city of Napa and the Silverado area for this present fiscal year are paying $738.60 for sewer service on their property tax bills. Under the proposed NapaSan plan, they would still pay $738.60 every year through 2025-26.
Other categories would see rate changes. Annual mobile home space rates over five years could rise from $443.16 to $627.81. Apartment rates could rise from $443.16 to $590.88. Townhouse rates could fall from $738.60 to $627.81.
Unlike homes, commercial and industrial bills vary from business-to-business based on actual water use. As examples of possible increases, a restaurant paying $10,520 annually today could in five years pay $14,610. A hotel paying $12,570 annually today could in five years pay $20,960, a district report said.
None of these proposed numbers come about by chance. They are the result of a cost-of-service study done by Carollo Engineers, Inc.
“We can’t charge people more than the cost of service and we’re supposed to distribute it equitably among our user classes,” NapaSan General Manager Tim Healy said.
The NapaSan Board of Directors on Wednesday agreed to release the proposed increases for public review. That will include holding two public meetings and an open house, as well as sending information to customers.
Following public outreach, the NapaSan Board is to decide whether to authorize the proposed rates on March 31. The authorized rates would be the maximums the Board could adopt with separate votes before the start of each fiscal year.
For the coming five years, the district has announced no major undertakings that will require additional funds. Rather, it portrays the proposed rates as covering inflation.
“Really, what we’re doing is maintaining our current service levels,” Healy said.
The Napa County Taxpayers Association opposed the last five-year slate of sewer rate changes in 2016, which involved sharp increases. Members were to meet with NapaSan officials on Jan. 22 to discuss the current proposal for the next five years.
“The cost-of-living increase may be OK, if that’s all they’re doing,” said Jack Gray of the Taxpayers Association on Monday.
But he has questions. The 83-page rate increase report by Carollo Engineers is complicated, Gray said.
District officials are also to meet with such groups as Napa Valley Community Housing, the Napa Chamber of Commerce and the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Customers under California's Proposition 218 can send in protest letters for proposed sewer rate increases. If more than half the parcel owners protest, the increases cannot go forward.
The Taxpayers Association in 2016 led an unsuccessful attempt to stop that five-year round of increases. Of the 12,231 parcel owners, 2,238 submitted protests.
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley is the chairperson for the NapaSan Board. One thought he has about the proposed rates is that restaurants and hotels would face increases when they are trying to recover from the pandemic. But he also noted their water use that helps determine their sewer bills will be lower.
Sedgley favored releasing the proposed rates to the public for comment.
“Let’s put it out there and listen to the community,” Sedgley said.
One change this time around is how the district calculates rates. Rates are based on how much water the average home uses in the winter when landscaping isn’t a factor. This is water going into the sewers and to the water treatment plant.
NapaSan previously assumed an average single-family home used 210 gallons per day. Water conservation in the wake of recent droughts has lowered this to 117 gallons per day.
Healy said low flow toilets and low-flow showerheads became more prevalent. People started doing such things as turning off the tap while brushing their teeth until they need to rinse.
“The old habits have not come back,” Healy said.
The district is also changing the way it calculates wastewater strength, which creates rate changes for the commercial and industrial customers.
NapaSan generated controversy when it last went through a five-year rate cycle public outreach in 2016. The district wanted to accelerate its maintenance program to replace old sewer pipes and needed money. That led to hefty increases.
Healy said the district followed through on the commitments made in 2016. It is replacing five to six miles of sewer lines annually. It is doing the Browns Valley Trunk sewer line project.
NapaSan serves about 21 square miles in and near the city of Napa, including Silverado and the airport industrial area. Its wastewater treatment plant near the Napa River south of Highway 29 and the Grapecrusher statue treats an average of 10 million gallons daily.
WATCH NOW: NAPASAN DREDGING PROJECT
Barry Eberling's memorable 2020 Napa Valley Register stories
Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling share his most memorable stories of 2020.
Napa citizens saw businesses close and face mask required when the deadly Spanish Flu hit in 1918. Note: This story ran before United States h…
Napa Valley has an economy based on its internationally famous wines. But does it need something more?
NapaSan on its 75th anniversary is remembered for cleaning up a Napa River that Napa used as its sewer.
Here's a story involving millions of dollars, politics, a $128 million new jail and schools. It's the best excess ERAF story ever!
Berryessa Highlands lost more than 90 homes to the Hennessey Fire, prompting residents to ask tough questions about wildfire protection in thi…
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA'S MOST EXPENSIVE DECEMBER HOME
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.