A $23 million sewer construction project that will help keep wastewater from overflowing into creeks and the Napa River during big storms may not begin this year after all.
The Napa Sanitation District Board of Directors on March 6 awarded the construction contract for the Browns Valley Trunk Project pending state loan approval, but a series of state delays has left NapaSan in a quandary about beginning construction this spring.
A significant delay would leave the west side of Napa vulnerable to additional winter sewage overflows.
Big February storms this year caused 168,808 gallons of wastewater to overflow in several locations in Napa, including areas that will see relief from the Browns Valley Trunk Project, NapaSan General Manager Tim Healy told directors on Wednesday. .
In addition, district officials prevented another 718,900 gallons from overflowing by moving water. For example, crews sucked wastewater out of swamped sewers at manholes using vacuum trucks and hauled it to sewers with more capacity. Some of this activity took place in the Browns Valley Trunk Project area, Healy said.
“That’s ultimately why we’re doing (Browns Valley Trunk), to keep all the water in the pipe or as much water as possible,” Healy said.
The new lines will mean less flow in downtown-area sewer lines. That will make a difference during big storms, when groundwater gets into pipes through cracks and can lead to swamped sewers bubbling wastewater out of manholes.
Work to add three miles of sewer lines was to begin in May and finish in fall 2020.
District officials fear further delays with the state loan could leave the district fronting money with no guarantee of when and if reimbursements might be coming.
“I would be uncomfortable recommending to the Board to proceed,” Healy said.
Waiting for the state loan approval could push the start date for the project into 2020. That would be only the latest delay. The original start date had been spring 2018, with NapaSan waiting until this year to obtain the state loan and its favorable interest rate.
NapaSan directors at Wednesday's meeting - Napa Mayor Jill Techel, Napa City Councilmember Mary Luros, county Supervisor Ryan Gregory, David Graves and Peter Mott – said they will decide in May what to do next.
The new sewer line will start on Browns Valley Road near Connolly Ranch and extend east on First Street, south on Freeway Drive past Napa Premium Outlets, go under Highway 29 and head southeast along Old Sonoma Road, Sycamore Street, Spruce Street and Coombs Street. It will end at the West Napa pump station near Imola Avenue.
Drivers will face partial lane closures and possible delays as crews install the line in sections. NapaSan has come up with such plans as doing as much work as possible when school is out and avoiding doing work near Napa Premium Outlets during Christmas season to alleviate the traffic inconveniences.
Napa San wants to borrow money to help pay for the project using the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund. The low interest rate would have the district paying $36 million for the project over 30 years, compared to $71.1 million using bond financing, district officials said.
Annual debt payments would be $950,000 with the State Revolving Loan, compared to $2.3 million with bond financing.
“It’s really expensive to go another route,” Healy said.
State officials at one point told NapaSan that the loan would be approved by October 2018. Then they said January. Then they said March. On March 20, state officials said that because of software upgrades, approval won’t occur until July or later, a district report said.
“I’ve lost a little bit of confidence that the July date will actually be met,” Healy said. “The concern is we award this contract and start proceeding and this money never gets awarded or it goes to somebody else or they come up with a higher priority project that’s not ours.”
NapaSan officials said 30 other agencies in California are also facing delays with the State Revolving Fund.