Napa Sanitation District is accepting applications for its free Citizens Academy in October that will give residents an in-depth look at its operations.
Participants will meet the NapaSan staff, see how the sewer system is monitored and maintained and learn about future projects. A major focus will be recycled water production, the beneficial uses of biosolids and onsite energy production.
The academy begins with a tour of the wastewater treatment plant from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. That’s followed by sessions from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on three consecutive Thursdays beginning Oct. 10.
“We want to share the breadth of things we do here at NapaSan – that we don’t simply treat wastewater and discharge it to the Napa River,” said Pollution Prevention and Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Turnipseed.
NapaSan provides a drought-resistant source of irrigation water, produces energy from waste onsite to power operations, treats and reuses biosolids and protects the Napa River, she said in a press release.
Applications for the Citizens Academy are due by Aug. 30. Go to https://bit.ly/2Tvh7v0 to apply. All participants must be at least 18 years old.
NapaSan provides sewage services for more than 80,000 customers in the city of Napa, Silverado Country Club, the Napa County Airport area and several nearby unincorporated areas.