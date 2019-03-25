Napa business owners will be able to apply for directional signs when road work or disaster threatens to cut off visitors. The grassy strips along streets, however, will officially remain a no-ad zone.
Refining a new sign ordinance passed in December, the City Council on Tuesday agreed to ease a ban on A-frames and other surface-level signs that some merchants argue are necessary to keep up business when construction or emergency barriers block a direct path to their front doors – as happened following the 2014 earthquake and during the current rebuilding of sidewalks on downtown Main Street.
Business owners will be able to apply to Napa’s community development director for temporary permits for directional signage, which must be linked to a “temporary physical condition” such as a construction project or other emergency that hinders normal access.
Napa had outlawed A-frames and similar markers in 2011, relaxing the ban only for a few months after the Aug. 24, 2014 South Napa quake damaged downtown buildings and forced the city to cordon off one side of Brown Street for safety reasons.
Another change sought by some electoral candidates, however, failed to pass. The sign-law update does not include permission to set up election campaign signs on “parkways,” the grassy strips between a street and sidewalk that are maintained by homeowners but remain part of the public right of way.
Allowing campaign markers on curb strips that are widely considered a part of private homes gained the support of some recent local candidates as well as the backing of Councilmember Scott Sedgley.
But the idea foundered on concerns about defying a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring governments to treat all types of noncommercial speech in public places with neutrality. (In that ruling, the high court stopped Gilbert, Arizona from enforcing a city restriction on directional signs that applied only to houses of worship.)
City staff warned the federal ruling would require Napa either to allow any kind of private speech in road corridors or none at all. “From the city’s perspective, if the city opens up that forum for other private speech, it complicates the city’s ability to enforce signs that are illegal in the rights of way,” said City Attorney Michael Barrett.
Sedgley conceded that state of affairs only reluctantly before casting the only dissenting vote against the ordinance change.
“As far as election signs, this looks like it’s a solution looking for a problem,” he said. “For a lot of things that are grassroots, I don’t see the harm in having (signs) in the grass strip.”
Another recent office-holder also bemoaned Napa’s inability to carve out a more lenient signage rule for elections, declaring that its absence will leave some candidates shorthanded against better-financed rivals.
“Personally I like having them in public rights of way,” said Amy Martenson, who was elected to the Napa Valley College board in 2014 and served one term. “I feel it levels the playing field for grassroots candidates and for candidates that don’t have those pro-business connections. … I’m aware of wanting to be content-neutral, but I’m not aware of any other kinds of signs being put in people’s parking strips in front of their homes, so I don’t think it’s a problem that exists.”
The changes to the sign ordinance will require a second approval by the council and a 30-day waiting period before they take effect.
Tuesday’s vote refines a package of changes Napa council members made in December to its sign codes, the most extensive revision in nearly a quarter century. Hard limits on letter height and the maximum coverage of a façade were replaced by a new standard in which a storefront’s width determines its maximum sign size – for example, a space 40 feet wide is entitled to 40 square feet of display area.