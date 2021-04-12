Napa school administrators propose closing Harvest Middle School, opening dual-language academy on River campus

NVUSD directors and task force members have been confronted with competing priorities, balancing the millions of dollars needed to modernize three campuses — Harvest, Redwood and Silverado, all built in the 1950s — with the $35 million invested to create the River school campus out of the former Salvador Elementary School. Officials also say River has the lowest maximum capacity, at 630 students, of Napa-area middle schools, compared to the hundreds of vacant seats at its peers within the city.

During meetings of the middle school task force, River parents and staff also spoke out in defense of preserving their school, a former charter academy devoted to close faculty-student links and assigning students a limited number of teachers in the seventh and eighth grades.

Along the way, the middle school committee agreed on the importance of maintaining an English-Spanish middle school pathway for children progressing from NVLA and Pueblo Vista in a district where more than half the student body is Latino. But Harvest supporters have responded that shutting down the Old Sonoma Road campus would deprive that neighborhood’s Latino community of a campus within an easy walk or drive, as well as a community hub for families.