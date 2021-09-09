Napa school board advisers recommend selling former Carneros campus

But the Napa earthquake of Aug. 24, 2014 marked the beginning of the end for the site as a place of learning, as ruptured pavement and damaged buildings revealed the presence of a fault passing through the campus’ northwest corner. A 26-inch-diameter natural gas line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. also passes directly north of the property.

With estimates of rebuilding the Carneros school to modern safety standards reaching $55 million, Stone Bridge and the Napa school district spent several years looking for a seismically stable replacement — at various times weighing a move to the Yountville school or the construction of a new campus on Old Sonoma Road — before settling on a relocation to Mt. George Elementary, the Coombsville school that closed along with Yountville last year.

During its discussions in August, the committee debated whether to commit to selling the Carneros property outright or consider leasing it for a smaller but ongoing income.

Ultimately, the presence of a quake fault and gas line on and near the campus would curb the amount of rent NVUSD could collect on the site, while likely continuing to stick the district with liability for the on-site hazards as the landlord, according to Kelly Rem, the district’s general counsel.

