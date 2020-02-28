Napa school board approves up to 145 teacher layoffs before 2020-21 year

Among the possible layoffs are 12 full-time teaching positions at elementary schools and eight at middle schools, as well as 56 slots across a slew of subjects from math, sciences and social studies to physical education, music and art.

Trustees called the looming teacher layoffs – the final number of which will be set before the new academic year begins in August – a necessary but belated and painful step to align school staffing with enrollment numbers driven down by declining birthrates and costly housing increasingly out of the reach of younger families with school-age children.

“Unfortunately, things that could have been helped by natural attrition or proactive action in prior years when declining enrollment became more apparent have caught up with us now,” said trustee David Gracia. “And now we have to act to right the ship and right-size the district.”

Gayle Young, president of the Napa Valley Educators Association, predicted the actual number of job losses would likely total about 60, “but that doesn’t make it any less painful for those 145 employees,” she added, speaking to the district board and accompanied by a half-dozen members of the teachers’ union. (The state education code requires school districts to notify teachers of possible layoffs before March 15, even if they are eventually retained.)