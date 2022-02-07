Napa school board approves voting map that gives American Canyon chance at two trustees

The Napa school district’s voting map for the next decade will keep American Canyon largely split between east and west — in a layout that officials said will continue to give the county’s second-largest city a chance to elect two of its residents to the school board.

A modified map for the Napa Valley Unified School District’s board elections won the unanimous support of the district board Thursday night. The map adjustment — which state law requires after each once-a-decade U.S. census to account for population shifts — adjusts boundaries of NVUSD’s seven voting districts to keep their populations roughly equal, but continues to use most of Highway 29 as a dividing line halving American Canyon and its 22,000-plus residents into two areas.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The continuing split enables American Canyon voters to potentially select two city residents as board members of NVUSD, whose territory also includes Napa, Yountville and unincorporated areas of Napa County. Each trustee must live in one of seven areas in the district and is chosen only by residents of that zone, under an area-based election system the school system adopted in 2020.

Area 2 east of Highway 29 will be composed of about 70% American Canyon residents in the refreshed election map, while some 30% of those living in Area 4 west of the highway will live in the city. Two alternative maps offered to the NVUSD board would have created an Area 2 with more than 75% of its population from American Canyon, but with townspeople comprising less than 25% of Area 4.

As in NVUSD’s current election map, Highway 29 will separate American Canyon’s two voting areas as far south as American Canyon Road, where Area 2 will just west of the highway down to the Vallejo city line.

After launching a series of public hearings in November on the new maps, the school district faced a push by the Napa County Progressive Alliance to map nearly all of American Canyon into a single voting area in order to guarantee the city at least one board seat, predicting that its division into two zones — each also containing portions of south Napa — risk leaving it with no residents to speak on the city’s behalf.

In the absence of a school board seat assigned exclusively to American Canyon, NVUSD should have chosen one of two alternative district maps, said Jason Kishineff of the progressive alliance, which has argued that a voting zone encompassing the city best protects the influence of Filipino-Americans and other minorities. Both of the alternatives shift more of western American Canyon from Area 4 into Area 2 in the east — as far north as Donaldson Way in one option, and farther north to Rio del Mar in the other.

“When looking at voters, we talk so much about communities of interest and maintaining them to enhance and not dilute their vote,” said Kishineff, whose group’s 2020 petition to NVUSD prompted its switch to zone-based board elections.

However, trustees chose to stick with American Canyon’s two-zone split, arguing that its eastern zone’s majority of city residents already virtually assures it of a voice in education matters, while providing the largest possible base of west-side residents with which to elect a second school board member.

The reshaped election map keeps in place the areas represented by two NVUSD trustees — Lisa Chu, an American Canyon resident whose Area 2 includes the eastern city, and Eve Ryser of south Napa, who represents western American Canyon in Area 4.

While Chu conceded the appeal of a safely all-American Canyon voting area, she declared the city too large to be properly represented by only one board member with a growing population and public schools spread over both sides of a busy highway.

“I may personally want (an all-city district), but now I have to think about 22,000 people. What is best for all 22,000 people?” she said. “As a trustee, I need to look higher; I need to look at a broader level. How does the board get the information they need to represent the entire city of American Canyon? I am very compelled to say, let’s give an opportunity to our residents to step up and maybe have two trustees.”

“There’s no perfect map,” added trustee Ryser. “As we’ve gone through this process over multiple hearings over (many) months, if you adjust to accommodate one interest or concern, you pull on that thread and create another concern somewhere else.”

Despite the adjustments to their borders, NVUSD’s voting areas will occupy the same basic territories within Napa County as before.

Area 1 will cover Yountville, areas northeast of the city of Napa, and Lake Berryessa. Area 3 continues to include downtown and Old Town Napa, although it loses the “alphabet streets” neighborhood to Area 5 just north.

Area 5 encloses Napa north of downtown, east of Highway 29, and south of Trancas Street, while Area 6 is bounded by Browns Valley Road to the south and Redwood Road on the north, plus some neighborhoods east of the highway as far north as Sierra Avenue. Area 7, on the district’s northwest flank, will be bounded mainly by Highway 12/121 in the south and Dry Creek Road to the north.

Redrawing of voting maps follows each federal census in order to keep election districts as equal in population as possible. California allows up to 5% variations from the average, which is about 16,907 within the Napa school district.

A voting zone must cover a “community of interest” that may be based around a school, a shared culture or heritage, or other common social and economic interests. Past U.S. Supreme Court rulings, however, have blocked the practice of drawing district boundaries to deliberately create a racial majority.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.