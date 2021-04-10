Napa school board to decide future of middle schools later this month

Napa school district expects student numbers to plunge near decade’s end By 2028, NVUSD enrollment may drop as much as 4,000 students below its 2015 peak, a new report forecasts.

After gathering into six smaller discussion groups of about seven people each, a majority of the task force’s members made the preservation of Harvest’s two-language curriculum a top priority, given the district’s majority-Latino student population. Keeping the program intact and shifting it to another school won out over an earlier alternative that would have channeled dual-immersion students to a yet-to-be-chosen elementary school through third grade, and then to River for grades 4 to 8.

In supporting a move of Harvest’s dual-language model five miles north to the River site, committee members remained clear-eyed about the difficulties of making a smooth transition and reducing the burden on children who would lose access to a campus in their own neighborhood.

Advisers ponder more Napa campus closure options so as to preserve Harvest Middle School A task force weighs other ways for the Napa school district to close a campus — including options that would keep Harvest Middle School open.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several members urged the school district to increase bus service for current Harvest students, to enable them to attend after-school sports and activities and still get a ride home if their parents are unable to pick them up. Transportation both before and after regular classroom hours will be essential to ensure students without rides from parents can fully participate in school life, members agreed.