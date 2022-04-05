 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa school board to hear resolution opposing future mask requirements

Napa school mask wearing

Graduates in New Technology High School's Class of 2021 wore masks during their June graduation at Memorial Stadium, in accordance with safety rules set by the Napa Valley Unified School District during the coronavirus pandemic. The district in March lifted a requirement to wear face coverings at indoor spaces on campuses.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Napa public school system lifted its mask-wearing requirement on its campuses last month, but an attempt to block future mandates will come before its school board Wednesday evening.

Trustees of the Napa Valley Unified School District will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. to vote on a resolution that would compel the district to “honor mask choice for all,” ruling out any requirements for students to wear face coverings on campuses. The vote will take place more than three weeks after NVUSD lifted its mask requirement, in line with a California directive that changed the mandate to a strong recommendation effective March 12, following a fall-off in COVID-19 infections since the surge of the Omicron variant late last year.

The three-page resolution contradicts federal and state public health guidance in disputing the effectiveness of masks as protection against COVID-19 transmission, and claims any masking requirement is “ill-advised and in opposition to the social-emotional goals of the district.” It also seeks to block NVUSD from requiring students without symptoms of illness to be tested for the virus, although it states that the district will continue to provide masks to students and staff and "promote the availability and efficacy of one-way masking with N95 masks as a personal choice."

NVUSD staff did not recommend the anti-mask resolution, which was proposed by a community member, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, who declined to name the petitioner. The agenda for Wednesday’s special meeting attributes the request to the “See My Smile Campaign,” a name used by various groups across the U.S. trying to block or overturn school face-covering requirements.

Mucetti pointed to a NVUSD bylaw that allows community members, as well as school board members, to “request that a matter within the jurisdiction of the Board be placed on the agenda of a regular meeting.” Bylaw 9322 requires such requests to be filed with the district in writing at least a week before a scheduled meeting. (NVUSD trustees normally meet on the first and third Thursday nights of the month, but the district has scheduled a “Celebrating Our Schools” presentation for this Thursday and will not discuss or vote on any items that evening.)

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 led schools in Napa and across California to shut down their campuses and pivot to months of internet-based remote instruction. Seven months later, NVUSD began a slow transition back to in-person learning, gradually increasing its on-campus schedule from two to four days a week while continuing to offer a virtual learning option throughout the 2020-21 year.

Full-time classroom teaching resumed in August 2021 for the vast majority of the district’s 16,000-plus students in Napa and American Canyon, along with a requirement that students, teachers and other staff wear masks in all indoor spaces.

As California’s COVID-19 infection rates began declining from an Omicron-fueled peak over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, the state ended mask mandates for most indoor areas starting Feb. 16, extending the change to schools the following month.

Before the lifting of state rules, however, a small group of Vintage High School students staged a walkout Feb. 18 in protest of the on-campus masking requirement. Protesting students marched through the Vintage quad in north Napa during lunch period, then joined adult supporters with the advocacy group Born Free Napa Valley for a protest picnic at nearby Solomon Park.

COVID-19 infections among NVUSD students and employees hit a one-week high of 590 in mid-January — more than 3.2% of the combined student-staff population — before steadily dropping through the winter, reaching a low of seven cases during the week of March 21, according to the district’s website. The number of cases increased to 30 last week, the most since the week of Feb. 21.

Wednesday’s special meeting will take place at the NVUSD boardroom at 2425 Jefferson St. in Napa, and spectators can view the meeting in person or by Zoom teleconference. The district reopened board meetings to in-person audiences March 17 after conducting them exclusively online for two years.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

