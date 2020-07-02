Napa school board to vote in mid-July on reopening campuses with coronavirus safeguards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A decision on whether to welcome students back to Napa-area public schools is two weeks away.

The Napa Valley Unified School District has announced its board will hold a special meeting July 16 to vote whether to reopen campuses in Napa and American Canyon, which closed in mid-March with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. The new academic year – whether conducted on campuses or through remote instruction, or a combination of the two – is scheduled to begin Aug. 19.

At stake will be whether NVUSD deems its campuses safe for more than 16,000 children and teenagers, and what steps the district will take to create adequate spacing around students and teachers to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 300 county residents to date.

NVUSD has prepared for a possible reopening by forming a task force of parents, high school students, teachers and others that has met four times in June, as well as entering negotiations over work conditions with teacher and employee unions. The district also is slated to send a reopening plan to Napa County's Health and Human Services agency for review by July 7.