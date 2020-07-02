Napa school board to vote in mid-July on reopening campuses with coronavirus safeguards

A decision on whether to welcome students back to Napa-area public schools is two weeks away.
The Napa Valley Unified School District has announced its board will hold a special meeting July 16 to vote whether to reopen campuses in Napa and American Canyon, which closed in mid-March with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. The new academic year – whether conducted on campuses or through remote instruction, or a combination of the two – is scheduled to begin Aug. 19.
At stake will be whether NVUSD deems its campuses safe for more than 16,000 children and teenagers, and what steps the district will take to create adequate spacing around students and teachers to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 300 county residents to date.
NVUSD has prepared for a possible reopening by forming a task force of parents, high school students, teachers and others that has met four times in June, as well as entering negotiations over work conditions with teacher and employee unions. The district also is slated to send a reopening plan to Napa County's Health and Human Services agency for review by July 7.
Speaking with the district board at its meeting June 25, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti acknowledged NVUSD will need to keep up its online learning program for families unwilling to send their children back to classrooms until a vaccine or effective treatment becomes available. But she also pointed to what she called equally strong sentiment to give students more of their normal academic experience than has been available for more than three months.
“It is really clear that in the Napa Valley Unified School District, a majority of our families and our student population have an interest in returning to school on campus,” Mucetti said during the board meeting, which was held by videoconference due to the county's social distancing rules during the pandemic. “We understand that families have great concerns about health and safety, and right now we are working on all of our mitigation strategies to ensure that all of our students remain safe.”
NVUSD and other public school networks teamed with the county Office of Education to create a nine-page document, released in early June, outlining potential changes to scheduling and ways to sanitize facilities to lessen the risk of coronavirus spreading among students and faculty if campuses reopen.
The report suggests a variety of sometimes radical steps to keep down the total number of people present at campuses at any given time. Possibilities include bringing different student groups to campus only two days a week or in alternating weeks, keeping students in small cohorts that would stay together while teachers switch rooms between periods, and extending social distancing beyond buildings into vehicle drop-off zones and inside school buses.
Other recommendations in the report include face coverings for faculty and possibly also students, along with extra scheduled time for hand-washing and continued grab-and-go meal programs instead of cafeteria-style service. After shutting down all classrooms on March 13, NVUSD switched its food service to a drive-up model in which families collected multiple packaged meals twice weekly.
