Napa school board vetoes attempt to block future mask requirements

A motion to ban face-covering requirements in local public schools was soundly defeated by the Napa school board on Wednesday.

In a unanimous 6-0 vote, trustees of the Napa Valley Unified School District rejected a resolution — described as a “mask choice” policy by its backers — that would have barred the district from re-imposing the mask requirement it had imposed on students, teachers and staff during the two-year coronavirus pandemic before lifting it last month. Trustee Elba Gonzalez-Mares was absent.

The proposal was not offered or recommended by NVUSD staff but by a community member, who was allowed to submit the motion under a district bylaw that allows the superintendent and school board president to vote on resolutions suggested by community members. Its author filed it under the name “See My Smile Campaign,” which has been used by activists in several states trying to block or repeal mask requirements during the pandemic.

The resolution's language questioned federal and state support for masks in protecting against COVID-19 transmission, and claimed that masking requirements are “ill-advised and in opposition to the social-emotional goals of the district.” It also would have prevented NVUSD from requiring students with no illness symptoms to be tested for the virus, although it would have allowed the district to continue providing masks and promoting “the availability and efficacy of one-way masking with N95 masks as a personal choice.”

Although a sharp decline in COVID-19 infections and illnesses led California to lift mask-wearing requirements for most indoor spaces in February and then at schools starting March 12, school board members warned that future surges of the virus could force the return of safety rules to protect students and staff — and that Napa educators must not expose the district to potential fines and punishment for flouting state safety policies.

“I cannot support anything that would hamstring us in a future scenario (in which) we cannot predict what the conditions are going to be,” said trustee Eve Ryser, pointing to the possibility of new viral strains driving up infection and illness rates in much the way the Delta and Omicron variants did during the second half of 2021.

“We all love seeing the smiles on our children’s faces, and as frustrating as it might be, it is our responsibility as a public agency to follow the law,” added board president Robin Jankiewicz. "Think of the well over 1,600 employees, many of them with children just like yourselves, who could be impacted if this decision had financial consequences from the state,” she said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

