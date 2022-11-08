Napa school bond measures mixed in early results

One of Napa Valley Unified School District’s two bond measures, which would serve American Canyon Schools, is ahead in early election results released Tuesday evening.

But the other bond measure, which would serve city of Napa schools, is behind.

Additionally, the Calistoga Joint Unified District bond measure — the $41 million Measure B — is ahead, according to results posted at 8:01 p.m. So far, 55.99% of Calistoga voters have cast votes in support of the measure. That's the result of 829 total votes, which represents 25.49% of the potential vote.

The school bond measures require a 55% majority of votes to pass. NVUSD’s $200 million Measure A1, voted on primarily by city of Napa residents to fund construction projects for city schools, had reached 53.06% approval as of Tuesday night, with 7,319 voting to approve and 6,476 voting against. That represents 25.34% of all ballots mailed to voters.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"We would need a miracle to happen, and I'm afraid we're going to miss the mark," said Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio, a signee on Measure A1 in favor of the Napa bond. "I'm sad, but we'll try again another year."

Meanwhile, the $25 million Measure A2, voted on by American Canyon residents for schools there, landed at 63.98% approval Tuesday night; 1,316 voted to approve and 741 voted against, representing 15.92% of the potential vote.

NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said the district was very proud of the efforts volunteers made to educate people about the need and purpose of the bonds, particularly since "a small percentage of voters have their children in schools."

"We knew if we were to build support for a new bond measure we needed to do it right, right from the beginning," she said in a statement. "Our thorough evaluation of each school's needs was the first step. We then made difficult decisions as to which projects were the most critical and which schools needed the most attention. We were honest, transparent, and mindful of keeping the cost to homeowners affordable."

Bond measures are essentially loans that incur a debt upon local property owners that must be paid back over years. California school districts regularly pursue such measures because the state doesn’t typically provide a revenue stream for facilities.

Measures A1 and A2 would incur an annual tax rate of $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The Calistoga Measure B would add on an average annual tax rate of $32 per $100,000 of assessed value.

In past years, NVUSD has put forward bond measures to all voters that fall within district boundaries. That included the $269 million Measure H, NVUSD’s largest and most recent bond measure, which barely passed with 55.99% of the vote in 2016.

This time around, the district decided to split the bond measures after deciding that American Canyon and Napa schools had different needs. The ask for the measures is also less than half of the district’s identified facilities need, because the district identified tax sensitivity in the community.

Proceeds from A1, should the measure pass, would go toward various upgrades across 21 schools in the city of Napa. A2 would fund upgrades across five schools in American Canyon. Calistoga's Measure B would largely be used to finish up work started with the 2010's Measure A, with money going toward classroom upgrades, technology improvements and more.

Supporters of the measures have argued for the need to upgrade the district’s aging facilities, both for safety and health reasons, and because upgrades would benefit NVUSD academics. Though no official opposition was filed with the county, opponents have argued that the district is asking for too much money too soon after the previous measure.