In a slow procession to the song “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco,” several hundred people celebrated the dedication Tuesday afternoon of a pathway between a north Napa neighborhood and Northwood Elementary School.
The newly paved walkway was officially named Joe’s Path, after former student Joe Horn.
Horn, 14 and his father, Daryl Horn, 50, died in a hit-and-run wreck on Interstate 80 in San Pablo on Nov. 25. Also killed in the crash were 52-year-old Troy Biddle of Bainbridge Island, Washington, Daryl Horn’s brother-in-law, and Biddle’s 12-year-old son Baden.
Joe Horn, who attended Northwood Elementary School, as did his mother Janice and his siblings, was well known at the school, said his former kindergarten teacher Marcia Smith.
Even after he went on to middle school, “Joe used to walk through our campus” on the same path to and from school with his friends, she recalled. “They’d always be laughing and giggling.”
“He was humble. He was kind. He was inclusive,” Smith said. The path honors Joe and those characteristics, she said.
Smith said on Tuesday she felt bittersweet. “It tears at the little pieces of your heart knowing that we lost such special people,” she said. Noting the large turnout, “it just shows you how important the Horn family is.”
The Horns were quite involved with Northwood school, said principal Sarah Knox. In addition, “Sweet Joe was everyone’s buddy.” The school also recently installed a new “buddy bench” near shady trees that is also dedicated to Joe Horn.
The new path is here, said Knox, “and we know Joe is here” as well.
Jared Horn, Joe’s older brother, also spoke.
“This means a lot to our family,” he said. If his brother could see the path today, he’s sure that “Joe would say, ‘It’s pretty dope.’”
“To me, this is not just a reminder of Joe, it’s a reminder to cherish our loved ones,” said Jared Horn.
“I love you, Joe.”
“I was lucky to have a friend like Joe,” said Blake Porter, one of Joe’s buddies. “He was friends with everyone.”
Porter said the path makes him think about “what it takes to be a good friend.”
Denise Horn, Joe’s mom, received lots of hugs and kind words during the dedication.
“This is home” to her family, she said. “The outpouring of the community reaffirms that.”
“I feel love and support from everybody,” said Denise Horn. “I’m thankful.”
After the dedication, everyone walked down the path to remember Horn.
“Remember me,” echoed the song.
“Though I have to say goodbye
Remember me, don't let it make you cry
For even if I'm far away, I hold you in my heart
I sing a secret song to you each night we are apart
Remember me.”