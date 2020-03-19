Napa school directors anticipate a coronavirus shutdown that may last into summer

On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom starkly admitted that few if any public schools would likely reopen before the summer break, as illnesses caused by the COVID-19 virus threaten to swamp the Golden State's hospitals and drain its fiscal reserves.
That prospect – of losing nearly three months of instructional time, if not more – has systems like the Napa Valley Unified School District scrambling for a new strategy to keep thousands of students on track without classrooms and without face-to-face contact with teachers or counselors.
It also has thrown into question the plans of numerous children, teenagers and their families – from the final steps to graduation and college to whether two elementary schools set to permanently close in June can get a ceremonial send-off.
While state officials have not yet formally told NVUSD that completing the 2019-20 academic year is impossible, “all direction we are getting from the state (Department of Education) seems to be supporting that districts should be preparing for a longer-term closure,” Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said Wednesday.
The district, which educates more than 16,000 students in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville, canceled classes March 13 and is not currently slated to reopen schools until April 13 – five days after the tentative end of a Napa County stay-home order that was to begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
“NVUSD is anticipating a potential longer-term closure and moving from what was a short-term strategy to a potential long-term strategy, so we can continue to fulfill our obligations and promises to educate our kids in a new environment, in this uncharted territory,” she said.
In a news conference Tuesday, Newsom said nearly 99% of the state's K-12 schools already were shuttered for periods generally ranging from two to five weeks. With classroom education at a standstill, California has applied for a federal waiver that means children would not have to face academic tests once they eventually return to school, he said.
“We think it is totally inappropriate for kids to worry about coming back and being tested," said Newsom.
While an exemption from standardized testing would remove one worry for NVUSD, Mucetti said a shutdown lasting the entire spring will require building a much more extensive remote-learning system than the one quickly assembled by teachers late last week, intended only to tide students over into spring break in early April.
Since the closing of all campuses, NVUSD has relied on a combination of online learning for students with home internet access and paper learning packets for those without. But for a shutdown lasting months, Mucetti predicted the district will need to rethink every aspect of its learn-from-home practices, especially making online access and devices as widely available as possible for the fullest range of needs.
“There’s an implication around access to technology, an implication around how to support families whose students are English learners, an implication about how to provide special education services effectively,” she said of a potential retooling, which would be guided by the district's instructional and business divisions.
Shortly after Newsom's warning of an extended school shutdown, California education and health officials offered guidelines for teachers to assist children with online learning, while offering free access to learning tools. It also offered guidelines for how to distribute free meals, a service NVUSD began offering Tuesday by providing weekday grab-and-go meals at two Napa campuses and American Canyon Middle School.
Many of the shuttered schools may be used to provide child care during the coronavirus emergency, Newsom said. But Mucetti cautioned local parents not to expect a wholesale conversion of idled school buildings into day-care centers – both due to social distancing requirements and a need to prioritize those parents who needs child care services most urgently.
Any use of campuses for child care would be done in partnership with local community organizations and Napa County Health and Human Services, and likely would cater to parents working in emergency services and other jobs allowed to continue during the shelter-at-home order, according to Mucetti.
Providing child care at a time when residents are supposed to remain well separated to avoid spreading the disease brings its own challenges, Newsom said. Those caregivers "will want to have personally protective gear, make sure social distancing is practiced, make sure that we not just secure the sites but make sure that they're healthy," he said.
Another more pressing uncertainty for Napa educators, according to superintendent Mucetti, will be how to ensure students are equipped to advance to the next grade in August – and particularly whether the graduating Class of 2020 can fulfill their learning requirements and get transcripts in time for the start of college in the fall.
“When you're talking about 10 weeks of instruction leading to graduation, we (still) have to lay out firm expectations,” she said. “We'll look at other school districts in California, because we're not alone here; all the districts in California are having to figure out how to do that.”
In addition to the high school graduations left in limbo, it remains unclear what if any ceremonies will mark the end of the Mt. George and Yountville elementary schools. NVUSD's board voted in October to wind down both campuses, which have the smallest enrollments among local K-5 schools, when the current academic year ends in June.
Mucetti suggested the Napa school district may look into rescheduling end-of-year ceremonies or finding alternatives should the county continue curbing larger audiences to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our priority is the safety and health and security of our students,” she said. “We won’t do anything that puts those things at risk; that’s priority No. 1. Events like those not happening are a huge disappointment to the community, and if it's safe to hold graduations, then of course we want to honor those events. But there is no way we will put students, families or staff in a position where their health or safety is compromised.”
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
