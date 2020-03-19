Napa school directors anticipate a coronavirus shutdown that may last into summer

Providing child care at a time when residents are supposed to remain well separated to avoid spreading the disease brings its own challenges, Newsom said. Those caregivers "will want to have personally protective gear, make sure social distancing is practiced, make sure that we not just secure the sites but make sure that they're healthy," he said.

Another more pressing uncertainty for Napa educators, according to superintendent Mucetti, will be how to ensure students are equipped to advance to the next grade in August – and particularly whether the graduating Class of 2020 can fulfill their learning requirements and get transcripts in time for the start of college in the fall.

“When you're talking about 10 weeks of instruction leading to graduation, we (still) have to lay out firm expectations,” she said. “We'll look at other school districts in California, because we're not alone here; all the districts in California are having to figure out how to do that.”

In addition to the high school graduations left in limbo, it remains unclear what if any ceremonies will mark the end of the Mt. George and Yountville elementary schools. NVUSD's board voted in October to wind down both campuses, which have the smallest enrollments among local K-5 schools, when the current academic year ends in June.