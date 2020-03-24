Napa school district adds fourth site for takeaway student lunches

The Napa Valley Unified School District is offering grab-and-go student lunches at a fourth location while schools remain shut down due to the coronavirus epidemic.
District food service staff began offering takeaway meals Monday at Redwood Middle School at 3600 Oxford St., NVUSD announced on its website. Redwood joins three other campuses where grab-and-go meals have been distributed since the district closed its schools March 13: Napa High School at 2475 Jefferson St., Shearer Elementary School at 1590 Elm St., and American Canyon Middle School at 300 Benton Way.
Meals will be distributed at all locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
All NVUSD students 18 and younger are eligible to receive food. No paperwork is required, but students must be present in order to receive meals.
Families are asked to stay in their vehicles while picking up food, and not to congregate at any site in order to maintain social distancing. On-site consumption of meals is not allowed.
For more information, visit parentsquare.com/feeds/2772810
